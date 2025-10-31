Dr. Eric Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals Reach 14 Million YouTube Subscribers and Launch Groundbreaking Health Initiatives to Make America Healthy Again

"14 million subscribers is more than just a number – it's an indication that people are eager to take charge of their health," remarked Dr. Eric Berg. "My true purpose in life is to help people, and I'm proud to be doing just that every single day. I'm only just getting started." Post this

Eric Berg, DC, known worldwide as "The Knowledge Doc™," and his company Dr. Berg Nutritionals are celebrating a monumental milestone – surpassing 14 million YouTube subscribers in October 2025 – while advancing their mission to transform American health through education, innovation, and advocacy.

Digital Reach Achieves Historic Milestone

Dr. Berg's YouTube channel reached 14 million subscribers in October 2025, solidifying his position as one of the world's most trusted voices in health and nutrition education. The channel generates tens of millions of views monthly, with over 80% originating from YouTube's recommendation algorithm – a testament to the quality and relevance of his science-backed content.

"14 million subscribers is more than just a number – it's an indication that people are eager to take charge of their health," remarked Dr. Eric Berg. "My true purpose in life is to help people, and I'm proud to be doing just that every single day. I'm only just getting started."

His comprehensive website, DrBerg.com, attracts over one million unique visitors monthly, providing access to thousands of educational videos, articles, keto recipes, and live Q&A sessions every Friday. Dr. Berg has been a pioneer in the Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting movements for over 25 years, reaching millions through accessible online education.

Make America Healthy Again: A Nationwide Movement

Dr. Berg has publicly aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative to address America's chronic disease crisis. In 2024, Dr. Berg Nutritionals launched its own comprehensive MAHA campaign focused on drastically reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods, which currently comprise nearly 70% of adolescent diets.

"From the classroom to the farm and from app to dinner table, our vision is clear: assist Americans in making smarter dietary choices, leading healthier lives, and regaining their wellness," stated Dr. Berg. "We really want to change the food pyramid to have nutrient-dense foods. MAHA means making America healthy again, like we did in 1950, when people didn't eat what they eat now."

Dr. Berg has been featured by Fox News as a key social supporter of Secretary Kennedy's MAHA cause, advocating for:

Reforming the food pyramid to prioritize nutrient-dense foods

Reducing ultra-processed foods in institutional settings

Promoting transparency in food labeling and vaccine science

Supporting regenerative agriculture and sustainable farming practices

Ultra-Processed Food Initiative Empowers Consumers

In 2025, Dr. Berg founded the Ultra-Processed Food Initiative (UPFI), an organization dedicated to raising awareness about harmful ultra-processed ingredients and encouraging healthier dietary habits through educational campaigns and community outreach. The initiative provides free educational resources including:

Complete Ultra-Processed Food Toolkit

"Junk Food: The Truth About Ultra-Processed Foods" guide

"Ditch the Junk: 5 Strategies to Cut Ultra-Processed Foods"

Revolutionary Junk Food Meter App Transforms Grocery Shopping

The Dr. Berg Junk Food Meter app, launched in early 2025, has quickly become a game-changer for health-conscious consumers. With over 3,700 reviews and an impressive 4.9 out of 5 rating on the App Store, the free mobile app empowers users to make informed food choices through:

Instant Barcode Scanning: Decode confusing labels and understand exactly what you're putting in your cart

Junk Food Score System: Get a simple score from 1 to 10 that flags ultra-processed ingredients like seed oils, refined starches, and artificial sweeteners

200 Free Scans Monthly: Make confident, informed choices every time you shop

"It's extremely easy to use. All you do is scan the barcode of the food you would like to inspect and it tells you how much sugar, starch, and heavily processed seed oils are in it," noted one five-star reviewer. "It also gives a list of the ingredients, highlighting the more malignant ones."

The app utilizes AI technology fine-tuned with Dr. Berg's personal nutritional philosophy, providing scores consistent with his Healthy Keto® framework for thousands of products instantly.

Dr. Berg App Consolidates Wellness Resources

The comprehensive Dr. Berg App, boasting a 4.9/5 rating on the App Store, serves as a one-stop hub for Dr. Berg's vast wellness content library. Features include:

Hundreds of educational videos and audio health tips

Articles, infographics, and research-backed information

Notifications for new content releases

Exclusive discounts on Dr. Berg vitamins and supplements

Free access to practical keto and intermittent fasting guidance

Amazon Buy with Prime Partnership Enhances Customer Experience

In July 2025, Dr. Berg Nutritionals partnered with Amazon to integrate Buy with Prime on shop.drberg.com, providing customers with:

Fast, free Prime delivery speeds

Seamless returns with 24/7 shopper support

Convenient checkout experience

Access to best-selling supplements including D3 & K2 Vitamin, Magnesium Glycinate, Natural Vitamin B1, and Electrolyte Powder

"We're in the business of making health simple – and now, with Buy with Prime, getting your favorite supplements is simpler than ever," said Karl Canto, Vice President of E-commerce and Digital Advertising at Dr. Berg Nutritionals. "Our customers get their favorite supplements with Prime delivery speeds and the ease of shopping right on our site. It's convenience without compromise."

Healthy Keto® and Intermittent Fasting Philosophy

Dr. Berg's signature Healthy Keto® lifestyle emphasizes a balanced approach to the ketogenic diet that prioritizes whole foods, essential healthy fats, and ample vegetables – not just cutting carbs. Unlike conventional keto programs that may neglect micronutrients, Dr. Berg's approach emphasizes high-quality nutrition and strategic supplementation.

"You have to be healthy before you can lose weight," Dr. Berg emphasizes in his best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan. "The issue isn't that disease doesn't exist – it's that the real solution lies in creating a healthy body, not just treating symptoms."

Recent content on DrBerg.com explores cutting-edge topics including:

Intermittent fasting benefits: boosting weight loss, enhancing insulin sensitivity, triggering cellular repair through autophagy, and promoting brain health

Gut health optimization through microbiome support and fermented foods

Natural strategies for managing chronic conditions

Emotional eating and mental health connections to nutrition

Regenerative Agriculture at Dr. Berg's West Virginia Farm

Dr. Berg practices what he preaches through regenerative agriculture on his farm in Western Virginia. The farm demonstrates sustainable practices including:

Building healthy, living soil through composting and biochar

Chemical-free crop cultivation with nutrient-dense focus

Natural predator-prey dynamics using beneficial insects

Greenhouse innovations with specialized lighting to boost phytonutrient content

Rainwater harvesting and water efficiency systems

"Knowing the devastating impact of soil degradation on plant and livestock quality, Dr. Berg embarked on a mission to grow fertile soil and nutritious, flavorful foods," according to the farm's mission statement. The farm plans to open to local students to educate the next generation of farmers about sustainable practices.

About Dr. Eric Berg, DC

Dr. Eric Berg, DC, age 60, is a chiropractor, health educator, and best-selling author with over 25 years of expertise in nutrition and wellness. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988 and is licensed in Virginia, California, and Louisiana. He no longer practices chiropractic to focus full-time on health education through social media and digital platforms.

Dr. Berg is the author of the best-selling books The Healthy Keto Plan and The 7 Principles of Fat Burning. He serves as the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals® and CEO of the Berg Institute of Health & Wellness. Together with his wife Karen Berg, he has played a pivotal role in advancing the natural health and wellness movement.

About Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Located in Alexandria, Virginia, Dr. Berg Nutritionals offers premium supplements and educational tools designed to foster healthier living. The company's mission is to empower individuals globally to make smarter dietary choices, lead healthier lives, and achieve lasting wellness. All products are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and reflect Dr. Berg's commitment to quality, transparency, and science-backed formulations.

