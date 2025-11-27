Dr. Eric Berg recognized as "The Knowledge Doc™" - Shaping the Future of Health with Keto and Intermittent Fasting

Dr. Eric Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals are celebrating explosive 2025 growth, surpassing 14 million YouTube subscribers and over one million monthly website visitors while leading the global conversation on Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting. The company is driving a nationwide nutrition shift through its Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign, which targets ultra-processed foods and promotes nutrient-dense, family-friendly eating. Innovative tools like the Dr. Berg App and the Junk Food Meter barcode scanner turn everyday shopping into a real-time education on ingredients and hidden junk, helping consumers upgrade their carts without guesswork.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Eric Berg, DC, globally recognized as "The Knowledge Doc™" and a leading authority on Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting, marks a monumental year with Dr. Berg Nutritionals by crossing 14 million YouTube subscribers, launching innovative health technology tools, and accelerating nationwide nutrition reform through ambitious programs and strategic partnerships.

Trailblazing Digital Health Education and Science-Driven Nutrition

Dr. Berg's relentless commitment to transparent, evidence-based health education has propelled a surge in global outreach. With a combined digital audience of over 14 million on YouTube and one million monthly website visitors, Dr. Berg's evidence-backed advice on keto and intermittent fasting continually ranks among the most sought-after nutrition resources worldwide. His podcast and digital learning platforms have garnered international engagement.

Among Dr. Berg's most cited works in the keto and fasting fields are recent peer-reviewed articles including:

Cancer Metabolism: Fasting Reset, the Keto-Paradox and Drugs for Undoing (Journal of Clinical Medicine, 2023)

Unraveling the Cancer Metabolism: Fasting Reset, Ketogenic Diet, and Therapeutic Strategies (Journal of Cancer Research Reviews & Reports, 2023)

Participation in the British Journal of Healthcare and Medical Research (2024, 2025).

These publications underscore his leadership at the intersection of nutritional science and practical health transformation.

Business Expansion and Tech Innovation

2025 saw Dr. Berg Nutritionals advance its mission through groundbreaking initiatives:

Ultra-Processed Food Initiative and MAHA Campaign: By launching the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign with prominent public health advocates, Dr. Berg is tackling the root causes of chronic disease — championing nutrient-dense eating and educating families about the dangers of ultra-processed foods.

Junk Food Meter App: The new Junk Food Meter empowers consumers to scan product barcodes, instantly revealing "junk food scores" based on ingredient transparency and processing, providing 200 free scans monthly for smarter grocery shopping.

Amazon Buy with Prime Partnership: Strategic integration allows Prime members to obtain Dr. Berg's best-selling supplements — including the acclaimed Vitamin D3 & K2, Magnesium Glycinate, and Electrolyte Powder — with next-day delivery speeds and seamless returns, directly from DrBerg.com.

New Product Launches: Recent product rollouts include organic beetroot juice powder, wild-caught omega-3s, advanced blends of magnesium and trace minerals, and a renewed focus on clean, science-supported nutrition.

Thought Leadership and National Media Recognition

Dr. Berg's unique approach fusing healthy keto principles with strategic intermittent fasting has sparked features in major national and global media—from FOX & Friends, CBS Channel 9, Woman's World, New Beauty, Men's Exercise, and more. His advice is lauded for translating the complexity of metabolic health into actionable strategies for weight loss, cognitive function, and chronic disease prevention.

Dr. Berg's success stories and body transformation journeys have inspired millions, as showcased by viral testimonials and photo features on his website and social channels. This year, Dr. Berg's method was highlighted in Yahoo! Lifestyle, affirming his distinctive position as a foremost authority in the health and keto movement.

A Science-Backed Approach to Transforming Lives

Research cited in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, and Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care continues to validate Dr. Berg's philosophy: a low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet combined with intermittent fasting is superior for fat-burning, lowering inflammation, reducing cardiometabolic risk, and supporting sustained weight loss and wellness. Dr. Berg's books — including the Healthy Keto & Intermittent Fasting Booklet (2024) — remain best-sellers, further demonstrating the real-world impact of his teachings.

A Global Movement

With active global Q&A and community participation reported from dozens of countries, Dr. Berg's educational footprint reaches every continent, fostering a worldwide conversation on preventative health and lifestyle change.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Eric Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals are pioneering the next frontier in personalized wellness, leveraging AI-driven nutrition, continuous scientific research, and ethical sourcing to spearhead a movement toward healthier living and a more informed, empowered public.

About Dr. Berg Nutritionals:

Dr. Berg Nutritionals, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is recognized for science-led nutritional innovations, education, and clean-label supplements. Guided by Dr. Eric Berg, DC, the company delivers practical resources, live Q&A, and best-in-class digital health tools to empower millions to take control of their wellness journey.

