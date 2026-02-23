Dr. Eric Berg Set to Launch WellnessMAP: The AI-Powered App That Helps You Discover Exactly What Works for Your Body

"WellnessMAP gives you a structured way to test what actually works for your body, track your results, and stop guessing. And as millions of people do this together, we build something that's never existed before: real proof of what lifestyle changes help real people with real conditions." Post this

Why WellnessMAP Exists

Most health advice is built on population averages. What lowers inflammation for one person may do nothing for another. What fixes one person's sleep may not touch the root cause of someone else's. People are left guessing—cycling through diets, supplements, and habits with no structured way to know what's actually working.

WellnessMAP replaces guesswork with a guided, trackable system. It treats every user's health journey as a personal experiment, with clear protocols, measurable outcomes, and AI-driven insights that get smarter over time.

How It Works

Users select a health condition or goal, and WellnessMAP delivers a structured protocol drawn from Dr. Berg's extensive library of clinically informed interventions. Each protocol is organized around root causes—not just symptoms—and guides users through experiments across several key areas:

Nutrition: Protocols rooted in ancestral nutrition science—emphasizing nutrient-dense whole foods, fermented foods, healthy fats, and the elimination of seed oils and refined carbohydrates that drive most modern metabolic disease.

Fasting & Metabolic Flexibility: Structured intermittent fasting approaches tailored to each user's condition and metabolic starting point.

Targeted Supplementation: Micronutrient protocols addressing the specific deficiencies behind each condition—magnesium, B1, vitamin D, omega-3s, and dozens more—matched to root causes, not generic recommendations.

Environment & Circadian Design: A groundbreaking "Friction Engineering" approach that helps users redesign their physical surroundings—light exposure, food visibility, phone habits, temperature, and more—so healthy choices become automatic and unhealthy ones become inconvenient.

Root-Cause Mapping: Every condition is analyzed through multiple tracks—autonomic, hormonal, nutritional, gut-related, and structural—so users address what's actually driving their problem, not just manage symptoms.

As users follow their protocols, the app tracks self-reported outcomes and progress markers. Over time, WellnessMAP's AI engine identifies which interventions deliver real results—not just for the average person, but for people with similar profiles, conditions, and starting points.

What Makes WellnessMAP Different

Health apps typically track habits or deliver generic content. WellnessMAP is fundamentally different: it gives users a structured system for testing what works for their body, powered by protocols developed from decades of clinical experience with real patients.

The app's condition library is unusually deep. Each of the 200+ protocols features a disease progression model, a multi-track root-cause analysis, targeted interventions with clear mechanisms, and practical outcome measurements. Conditions range from common concerns like bloating, brain fog, and fatigue to complex issues like autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, metabolic syndrome, and chronic pain.

The Environment First framework—unique to WellnessMAP—is perhaps the app's most innovative feature. Rather than relying on willpower and discipline, it helps users physically redesign their living spaces to support health automatically. From placing protein at eye level in the fridge to banning phone chargers from the bedroom, these environmental "friction" strategies make the right choice the easy choice.

Collective Learning at Scale

Beyond the individual experience, WellnessMAP is designed to run up to 2,000 health experiments simultaneously across its user base. As millions of people test protocols for different conditions under real-world conditions, the platform builds an unprecedented dataset of what actually works in lifestyle medicine. Aggregated, de-identified findings will be shared through a dedicated non-profit research foundation to benefit practitioners, researchers, and the broader public.

This means every user who follows a protocol isn't just helping themselves—they're contributing to a growing body of real-world evidence that helps everyone who comes after them.

In Dr. Berg's Words

"People don't fail because they lack information—they fail because they're stuck in environments and routines designed to make them sick. WellnessMAP gives you a structured way to test what actually works for your body, track your results, and stop guessing. And as millions of people do this together, we build something that's never existed before: real proof of what lifestyle changes help real people with real conditions."

— Dr. Eric Berg, Founder, Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Key Facts at a Glance

App Name: WellnessMAP

Launch: Mid-March 2026

Platforms: iOS and Android (simultaneous launch)

Pricing: Subscription-based, approximately $10/month

Condition Protocols: 200+ structured, root-cause-driven health protocols

Simultaneous Experiments: Up to 2,000 running concurrently across the user base

Core Innovation: Friction Engineering—environment-first behavior change that removes reliance on willpower

Data Governance: Non-profit research foundation (name forthcoming) for transparent, public-benefit science

Founded by: Dr. Eric Berg / Dr. Berg Nutritionals

About WellnessMAP

WellnessMAP is an AI-powered personal health app created by Dr. Eric Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals. The app helps users discover the lifestyle interventions that work best for their individual biology by guiding them through structured experiments across nutrition, fasting, supplementation, and environmental design for over 200 health conditions. WellnessMAP's AI engine tracks outcomes, identifies patterns, and surfaces actionable insights—turning each user's health journey into a personalized, evidence-driven process. Aggregated findings are governed by a dedicated non-profit research foundation to ensure discoveries benefit the public.

About Dr. Eric Berg

Dr. Eric Berg is one of the world's leading voices in nutrition and natural health, with a global following of millions who rely on his practical, root-cause approach to wellness. Through Dr. Berg Nutritionals, he has spent decades developing clinically informed protocols that address the underlying drivers of chronic health conditions—not just symptoms. WellnessMAP is the culmination of that work: a platform that puts his protocols into the hands of anyone, anywhere, and builds the real-world evidence to prove what works.

