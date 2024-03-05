Dr. Ernst J. Schaefer, MD, joins Olaris Inc. as CLIA Laboratory Director

"I couldn't be more excited to support Liz and the team as Olaris reaches this new milestone opening a CLIA lab to provide tests that transform care, first in transplant but with a growing pipeline in broader patient populations." Dr. Schaefer commented. Post this

"Ernie has one of the top clinical diagnostic minds in the world" said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris. "He has a strong reputation for consistently going above and beyond to bring novel technologies forward that can improve care. I can't think of a better partner to bring Olaris' innovative diagnostics to the patients that need them".

Dr. Schaefer has been recognized numerous times for his excellence in research and commitment to patient care. He received the JD Lane Award of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Institutes of Health, the Irvine H. Page Arteriosclerosis Research and Lyman Duff Awards from the American Heart Association, the Saul Horowitz Research and Merker Awards from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, Oliver Smith Patient Care Awards from Tufts Medical Center, the E.V. McCollum Research Award of the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, a Distinguished Faculty Award from Tufts University, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"I'm honored to be joining this world-class team. I couldn't be more excited to support Liz and the team as Olaris reaches this new milestone opening a CLIA lab to provide tests that transform care, first in transplant but with a growing pipeline in broader patient populations." Dr. Schaefer commented.

