New memoir tells the journey of a drafted physician who emerges from Vietnam as one of the most esteemed medical professionals, adept at finding humor in even the most challenging situations

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking his debut in the publishing world, Dr. Eugene Edynak releases "Mirth, Medicine and the Military: A Vietnam Survivor's Memoir with Poetic License" (published by Archway Publishing). The narrative unfolds the journey of a drafted physician who emerges from Vietnam as one of the most esteemed medical professionals, adept at finding humor in the most challenging of situations.

Within the pages of this memoir, Edynak recounts his significant role in establishing a mini trauma unit at the III Corps 5th Special Forces C Team in Vietnam. Initially faced with a basic convalescent dormitory, he orchestrates the transformation of the rehabilitation center into a fully operational surgical hospital unit equipped with two operating rooms, a shielded X-ray unit, and a laboratory, notwithstanding Captain Edynak's limited year of surgical training.

Instrumental in the building of this trauma unit was his senior sergeant who traded his genuine (marketplace-created) blood-covered (chicken blood) Viet Cong battle flags for vital surgical equipment and supplies. Beyond the account of creating a facility capable of delivering comprehensive acute care for war injuries, the book seamlessly weaves together military and humorous elements, showcasing successful outcomes. As a member of the airborne Special Forces team, he joined in the rescue of American hostages across hostile borders. Despite his initial naiveté about worldly realities, he not only survived but thrived in the hostilities of Southeast Asia. Recalling his lifelong memories of the Vietnam experience, he aims to encapsulate these moments in his book.

Reflecting on the uncertain fate of his little army surgical hospital (LASH) unit after his departure in late 1967 until the U.S. military withdrawal in 1972, Edynak expresses concern about the care provided to the American mercenary troops: Montagnards,, Cambodians, and Chinese Nùngs.

Edynak shares, "I don't really know what happened to my little army surgical hospital unit from the time I left in late 1967 to when the US military left Vietnam in 1972. For the LASH unit to really function properly, it required a surgeon with at least some degree of training and obviously someone to deliver anesthesia. I know my replacement MD was not at all interested in surgery, so I have some trepidation about the surgical care of the Yards, Cambodians, and Chinese Nùngs.

When asked about the takeaway for readers, Edynak expresses, "When life presents you with lemons, chop down that lemon tree! I hope you have enjoyed reading these memoirs. As of this writing, it has been some 56 years since the events captured here took place. And though some of the details have obviously faded over the years, virtually most of what you have read really happened as described."For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848790-mirth-medicine-and-the-military

"Mirth, Medicine and the Military: A Vietnam Survivor's Memoir with Poetic license"

By Eugene Edynak, MD

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781665750028

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781665750042

E-Book | 242 pages | ISBN 9781665750035

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Eugene Edynak, a board certified surgeon, found himself drafted during the initial year of his surgical residency. Despite this unexpected turn, he successfully constructed a scaled-down version of the conventional MASH unit in Vietnam, specifically catering to indigenous mercenary troops. By the end of his tour, he stood out as one of the most decorated medical draftees to depart from Vietnam. Throughout his career, he has served as an academic surgeon for various universities.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848790-mirth-medicine-and-the-military

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing