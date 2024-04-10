Dr. Farzin Kabaei, Leading Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Recognized as Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this esteemed award from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Kabaei. Post this

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this esteemed award from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Kabaei.

A distinguished alumnus of UCLA and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Kabaei completed his residency at Montefiore/Einstein Medical Center, followed by fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Board certified by the California Medical Board of Examiners and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Kabaei is recognized for his expertise in treating orthopedic trauma and complex joint problems, in addition to his specialization in robotic hip and knee surgery. He serves as an associate at prestigious medical institutions including DOCS Orthopedic Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Providence St. Johns in Santa Monica.

Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, located at 8436 West 3rd Street Suite 800 in Los Angeles, offers state-of-the-art orthopedic care under Dr. Kabaei's leadership. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (310) 792-9300 or visit http://www.robotichipandkneereplacementla.com.

