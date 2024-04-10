Dr. Farzin Kabaei, Leading Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Recognized as Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024

Dr. Farzin Kabaei, renowned for his expertise in robotic joint replacements, has been honored as a Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024. Founder of Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, Dr. Kabaei and his team employ a comprehensive approach to treating knee, hip, and shoulder conditions, striving to enhance mobility and alleviate pain for their patients.
LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilizing a multi-disciplinary approach at his state-of-the-art medical center in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Kabaei's dedication to excellence has earned him widespread acclaim from satisfied patients and recognition from esteemed organizations like Find Local Doctors. Known for his surgical skill and professionalism, Dr. Kabaei has garnered numerous five-star ratings and glowing reviews from patients across various online platforms.
As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip, knee, and shoulder joint disorders, Dr. Kabaei offers advanced treatment options at his clinic, drawing patients from around the globe seeking cutting-edge procedures. With expertise in the Mako™ robotic joint replacement system, Dr. Kabaei provides personalized care, including same-day knee and hip joint replacement surgery. Beyond robotic hip and knee replacement, he offers innovative treatments for a range of orthopedic issues, integrating regenerative medicine, interventional treatments, and surgical options to optimize patient outcomes.
"It is a tremendous honor to receive this esteemed award from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Kabaei.
A distinguished alumnus of UCLA and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Kabaei completed his residency at Montefiore/Einstein Medical Center, followed by fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Board certified by the California Medical Board of Examiners and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Kabaei is recognized for his expertise in treating orthopedic trauma and complex joint problems, in addition to his specialization in robotic hip and knee surgery. He serves as an associate at prestigious medical institutions including DOCS Orthopedic Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Providence St. Johns in Santa Monica.
Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, located at 8436 West 3rd Street Suite 800 in Los Angeles, offers state-of-the-art orthopedic care under Dr. Kabaei's leadership. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (310) 792-9300 or visit http://www.robotichipandkneereplacementla.com.
