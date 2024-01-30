Dr. Frank Lalezar Continues Partnership With Haute Beauty Network

"An avid artist, Dr. Lalezar combines his skills in sculpting and plastic surgery, with the newest technologies on the market, to provide outstanding results that match the needs of his patients." Post this

Dr. Lalezar specializes in a broad array of cosmetic treatments for the face, breasts, and body, customizing each patient's procedure to match their desires and needs. As a Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Lalezar is able to bring together his love for art and science together to help patients get the results of their dreams and meet their aesthetic goals. An avid artist, Dr. Lalezar combines his skills in sculpting and plastic surgery, with the newest technologies on the market, to provide outstanding results that match the needs of his patients.

Dr. Lalezar is a prolific author and speaker, consistently being invited to lecture about innovations in Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery. Over the course of his career, Dr. Lalezar has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in leading Plastic Surgery journals, always striving to improve and advance the field of Plastic and Aesthetic surgery.

Learn more about Dr. Frank Lalezar by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-frank-lalezar/

