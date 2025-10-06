Dr. Frank Won, O.D. Joins SightMD Connecticut, Expanding Optometry Services Enfield

"SightMD's commitment to advancing eye care and putting patients first aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to helping patients achieve their best vision and eye health." said Dr. Frank Won. Post this

Dedicated to excellence, Dr. Won strives to ensure that each patient receives compassionate, thorough, and personalized care. His goal is to provide not only outstanding eye care, but also a positive and welcoming experience for both patients and staff.

"I am truly excited to be joining SightMD Connecticut and to serve the Enfield community," said Dr. Frank Won. "SightMD's commitment to advancing eye care and putting patients first aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to helping patients achieve their best vision and eye health."

Dr. Won is now accepting new patients at the Enfield location. To schedule an appointment, please call (844) 744-4864 or visit http://www.SightMD.com.

SightMD Connecticut is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 7 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, general eye exams, glaucoma management, corneal services and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Connecticut, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Connecticut, please visit sightmd.com [sightmd.com __title__ sightmd.com]

