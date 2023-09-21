Dr. Gary Nakhuda to Present Insights on Mosaic Embryo Transfer at CFAS Annual Meeting 2023

While the ability to detect mosaicism can be highly informative, we are recognizing that many of these embryos have the remarkable ability to apparently self-correct and may still result in healthy outcomes. Tweet this

Mosaicism is a subject of ongoing debate within the field, particularly with the increased sensitivity of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology. While NGS has improved the ability to detect mosaicism, questions persist about its impact on successful pregnancies.

Dr. Gary Nakhuda explains, "Embryonic mosaicism refers to the co-existence of cells with normal chromosome complements and others with apparent abnormalities. While the ability to detect mosaicism can be highly informative, we are recognizing that many of these embryos have the remarkable ability to apparently self-correct and may still result in healthy outcomes."

Nevertheless, debate persist regarding the transfer of mosaic embryos. This underscores the importance of facilitating patient access to genetic counseling resources, particularly when mosaicism emerges in PGT-A results.

Dr. Taylor, co-director of Olive Fertility Centre, emphasizes their commitment to patient-centered care grounded in scientific research: "Our dedication to advancing knowledge, exemplified by Dr. Nakhuda's work, empowers Olive to enhance our patients' chances of achieving pregnancy and delivering healthy babies."

Dr. Gary Nakhuda's presentation promises to be a significant contribution to the CFAS 2023 event, offering valuable insights that could shape the future of reproductive medicine. Olive Fertility Centre is honored to participate in the ongoing conversation and progress within the field, with a focus on scientific excellence and patient well-being.

Olive Fertility Centre (olivefertility.com) is one Canada's leading fertility centres with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, and Kelowna. We offer an award-winning IVF lab, personal care teams, and innovative programs including specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.

Media Contact

Mairi Campbell, Personae Concepts, 1 7788855300, [email protected], Personae.ca

SOURCE Personae Concepts