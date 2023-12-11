Dr. George Waring, IV Agrees to Serve as the Chairman of the Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ Advisory Board

Continuing a Visionary Legacy: Dr. George O. Waring, IV, F.A.C.S, Assumes Chairman Role at Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ Advisory Board, Furthering the Mission to Elevate Vision Correction Surgery Standards and Connect Patients with the Nation's Top Refractive Experts. Post this

Dr. Waring will also collaborate with the company to identify and recruit expert eye surgeons to become featured members in the Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ and Trusted Cataract Surgeons™ directories.

"In the 1980s Dr. Waring's father, Dr. George Waring, III, recruited my Dad, Dr. James J. Salz, to serve as one of the 10 directors of the PERK study to evaluate radial keratotomy or RK, which laid the foundation for laser vision correction surgery procedures like LASIK and PRK. Today the next generation continues their fathers' mission to improve people's vision through eye surgery" stated James M. Salz, co-founder, President and CEO of Trusted LASIK Surgeons. "I am thrilled and filled with gratitude to Dr. Waring for joining us on this journey to help guide Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ to new heights and to continue our mission of connecting consumers with the best and most trusted LASIK, cataract and refractive surgery experts in the United States."

Dr. George Waring, IV shared his enthusiasm adding "Trusted LASIK Surgeons has been a long-standing and valuable online resource to the public, creating the link between patients in need and qualified refractive surgeons. This vision was realized by the late James Salz MD with the support of other pioneers in the field of refractive surgery, including my late father, Dr. George O. Waring III. These two dedicated their careers to establishing the science of refractive surgery, and Trusted LASIK Surgeons™was born out of these standards. As a result, Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ brings patients together with the top refractive surgeons in the discipline."

About Trusted LASIK Surgeons™

For over 15 years, Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ has been a leading resource for consumers who are looking to improve their eyesight through eye surgery. The primary mission of Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ is to help consumers find highly qualified eye surgeons who are among the best and most trusted ophthalmologists in the United States. To ensure only the best vision correction experts are featured in its directories, Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ utilizes a unique screening process based on each eye surgeon's professional credentials, experience and accomplishments. Because there are several options beyond LASIK and other laser vision correction procedures, Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ endeavors to assist patients in exploring all available vision correction procedures, including KAMRA inlay, EVO ICLs, cataract surgery, and premium lens implants. In addition to publishing peer-reviewed research articles and giving lectures and presentations to other eye doctors, most of the eye surgeons profiled at Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ have participated in FDA studies and have held academic appointments at the top medical schools and teaching hospitals. To find an expert LASIK, cataract, or vision correction surgeon near you, please visit the Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ Directory and the Trusted Cataract Surgeons™ Directory as well as our True Cost of LASIK discussion, which provides a Consumer Checklist to Help Consumers Determine the Price for a LASIK Procedure.

Press Contact for Trusted LASIK Surgeons™

James Salz

Email: [email protected]

(844) 362- 4393

About Dr. George O. Waring, IV and the Waring Vision Institute

George O. Waring IV, MD, FACS is a leading authority in the field of eye surgery and has been consistently recognized as one of the Nation's Top Doctors in Ophthalmology by Castle Connolly's Guide to America's Top Ophthalmologists and as a Top Ophthalmologist and Leading Physician of the world by the International Association of Ophthalmologists. Dr. George Waring IV established the Waring Vision Institute which is a client-focused ophthalmology practice using the latest technologies and procedures. For more information about Dr. George O. Waring IV and the Waring Vision Institute, please visit: Meet Dr. George Waring, IV and WaringVision.com.

Press Contact for Dr. George Waring IV and Waring Vision Institute

Brenna Gardner

Email: [email protected]

(843) 592-2955

735 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite 101

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Media Contact

James Salz, Trusted LASIK Surgeons™, 1 (844) 362- 4393, [email protected], https://trustedlasiksurgeons.com

Brenna Gardner, Waring Vision Institute, 1 (843) 592-2955, [email protected], https://www.waringvision.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Trusted LASIK Surgeons™