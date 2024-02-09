Dr. Givona Sandiford, CCC-SLP, CEO/Founder of Melospeech Inc. accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

"I am incredibly honored to join the Young Entrepreneur Council, a network that represents the pinnacle of entrepreneurial success and innovation." Post this

Dr. Givona Sandiford, CCC-SLP, founder of Melospeech Inc, an innovative company revolutionizing speech therapy, has been accepted into the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Dr. Sandiford was hand-selected to join YEC based on her accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member, she will get exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building, VIP events, and publishing opportunities on top media outlets.

"I am incredibly honored to join the Young Entrepreneur Council, a network that represents the pinnacle of entrepreneurial success and innovation. This recognition is not only a testament to our hard work at Melospeech Inc but also an unparalleled opportunity to engage with and learn from some of the most visionary minds in business today. I am excited about the doors this will open for further enhancing our impact in the speech therapy industry and beyond," said Dr. Sandiford.

YEC members get private access to the community through a dedicated online platform. They help one another solve business challenges, make connections, and share information through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups. Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

For more information about YEC, visit yec.co.

