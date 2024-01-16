Dr. Haitham Ahmed releases 'Dentistry for Babies and Toddlers'

New interactive lift-the-flap book was designed to educate young readers about chewing, cavities, brushing, and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Haitham Ahmed, a physician and father, observed his little boys' fascination as they watched him examine ultrasounds and assess the intricacies of the heart. Their genuine curiosity and multitude of questions struck a chord with him, leading to a realization that it's never too early to foster curiosity in children. Recognizing their inherent thirst for science and learning, he embarked on a mission to create books that would inspire a love for science in the upcoming generation.

In his latest creation, "Dentistry for Babies and Toddlers: A Lift-The-Flap Book About Your Teeth!" (published by Archway Publishing), Ahmed introduces an interactive lift-the-flap book designed to educate young readers about chewing, cavities, brushing, and more. The book promises to not only captivate little ones but also astonish their parents with the wealth of knowledge absorbed.

According to Ahmed, the combination of vibrant colors and the interactive nature of lift-the-flap books makes learning about teeth and the importance of brushing an exciting and engaging experience for babies. He emphasizes that children, like sponges, absorb information eagerly and are naturally curious about their bodies and the world. In his view, since they are bound to learn, why not make it something valuable?

When asked about the key takeaway from his book, Ahmed emphasizes the importance of instilling a love for science early on and nurturing the intellectual curiosity of the budding geniuses. He believes that it's a lifelong gift that can shape a child's perspective and pave the way for a future filled with exploration and learning. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849233-dentistry-for-babies-and-toddlers

"Dentistry for Babies and Toddlers: A Lift-The-Flap Book About Your Teeth!"

By Dr. Haitham Ahmed

Hardcover | 6 x 6in | 34 pages | ISBN 9781665739825

E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9781665738965

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Haitham Ahmed is an American physician and children's book author who is passionate about early science education. He did his medical school training at Dartmouth Medical School and graduate school training at Harvard University. He completed residency and fellowship in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Medicine, both at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

