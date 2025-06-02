Dr. Shevchenko, along with hundreds of fellow dentists and office managers from across the country, proudly came together at the Annual Conference hosted by MGE Management Experts, Inc. in combating illiteracy among children.

HAMPTON, N.H. and PINELLAS PARK, Fla. , June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko Joins Dental Professionals to help reach 11,850 to Combat Illiteracy in her area at Annual MGE Conference

Held in Pinellas Park, Florida, this event brought together dental professionals not only to learn and grow within their practices, but to also take meaningful action and responsibility for one's community on subjects such as "children literacy."

"Children are our future, and it's our duty to help them build the brightest future possible—one that starts with the ability to read," said Dr. Shevchenko. "When a child can read, they are empowered to shape their own future—often one far greater than the one we could ever imagine for them."

The event was deeply inspired by a powerful message from the CEO of MGE Management Experts, who spoke about the impact of giving back. "He reminded us that giving to those who cannot help themselves is one of the most powerful ways to change the future," Dr. Shevchenko added. "His leadership and vision fueled our shared commitment to making a lasting difference."

The entire group was so inspired that it raised tens of thousands of dollars to support this literacy campaign. It will go directly to improve literacy rates and providing access to reading materials and educational resources for underserved children.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment within the dental community to contribute beyond the operatory—championing causes that uplift communities and transform lives. Dr.Shevchenko and her colleagues are honored to be part of a profession that values not only oral health, but also the well-being and empowerment of future generations.

About MGE Management Experts, Inc.

MGE Management Experts, Inc., based in Pinellas Park, FL, provides practice management training and consulting to dental professionals across North America. With a mission to improve practices and uplift communities, MGE continues to be a leader in combining professional success with impactful philanthropy.

