Dr. Harry Greenspun Joins Global Search Firm Calibre One

"Dr. Greenspun brings an exceptional perspective to our organization. He's served not just the clinical side, but across nearly every industry. He is the perfect choice to lead this innovative new health and well-being practice, and we're thrilled work alongside him," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "We are very excited to introduce this new area of expertise to our clients. We have all learned a lot over the past few years, and more and more organizations grasp how broadly health impacts their people, products and environment."

An experienced chief medical officer himself, Greenspun has held executive roles at Deloitte, Dell, Northrop Grumman, Korn Ferry, and Guidehouse. As a cardiac anesthesiologist, Greenspun has practiced in major academic medical centers, as well as community hospitals. He is unique among physician executives, having served every aspect of healthcare and related industries, including payer, provider, life sciences, government, technology, retail, employers and national security.

Co-author of "Reengineering Health Care: A Manifesto for Radically Rethinking Health Care Delivery," Greenspun is recognized as a thought leader in the health care industry and has been named one of the "50 Most Influential Physician Executives in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare.

Greenspun received his bachelor's degree from Harvard University, his medical degree from the University of Maryland, and completed his residency and fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital in anesthesiology and critical care medicine, serving as chief resident. He has served on the advisory boards for the World Economic Forum, Anthem, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Tufts and George Mason universities.

A resident of the D.C. area, Greenspun lives with his wife and sons and enjoys cycling, guitar, and supporting local youth athletic and music programs.

About Calibre One

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view of the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit http://www.calibreone.com.

