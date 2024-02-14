Dr. Hilary Link and Tracy Futhey Join Affinaquest Board of Directors

Industry expertise joins Board, further strengthening next stage growth.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinaquest, the market leader in constituent engagement, data management, data enhancement, and predictive analytics for higher education and collegiate athletics, announced today that Dr. Hilary Link, president of Drew University, and Tracy Futhey, Chief Information Officer at Duke University, have joined its Board of Directors.

"Hilary and Tracy's addition to the Affinaquest Board of Directors adds an invaluable depth of expertise and perspective to its already diverse and highly experienced leadership team," stated David Marr, CEO of Affinaquest. "I am excited to welcome Hilary and Tracy and look forward to their guidance as the company continues its evolution and growth in service to our clients and the greater higher education community."

President Link became Drew University's 15th president in July 2023 and has a distinguished record of leadership at prominent higher education institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Most recently, she served as the first female president of Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. She also served as dean of Temple University Rome and, prior to that, as vice provost at Barnard College of Columbia University.

"I am excited to be joining the Affinaquest Board at this inflection point in the company's trajectory," says President Link. "As a university president, I look forward to bringing my perspective and experiences to support Affinaquest's growth and engaging in a strong partnership with CEO David Marr and his team."

Tracy Futhey is Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Duke University and is a senior IT executive with over 30 years of experience leading universities and advising private industry and non-profits in adopting IT to advance their mission. Tracy currently serves on various boards, has corporate advisory experience spanning several Fortune 100 companies and startups, and was appointed by the governor of North Carolina to its Information Technology Strategy Board.

"Affinaquest's sophisticated use of data analytics to further both university advancement and athletics fan relationships really distinguishes them from their competitors," Futhey said. "I'm eager to join the board and contribute to their continued progress."

