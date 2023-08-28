Dr. Homer Hojjat Now Offering Facial Plastic Surgery Services in Irvine, CA

Fellowship Trained Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Homer Hojjat is now offering expert facial cosmetic procedures to patients in his Irvine, CA practice. With his extensive experience and expertise, focusing exclusively on facial plastic surgery, Dr. Hojjat provides patients with natural-looking surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation results.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents of Irvine and surrounding communities can now access premier facial plastic surgery close to home. Fellowship Trained Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Homer Hojjat has opened SoCal Aesthetic Surgery in Irvine, bringing his sought-after surgical skills and aesthetic services to the southern California area.

About Dr. Homer Hojjat

Dr. Homer Hojjat brings exceptional skills, specialized education, and training to his facial plastic surgery practice. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles, before completing his residency at Wayne State University, focusing on head, neck, and facial procedures.

Dr. Hojjat then completed an elite fellowship at Premier Image and Emory University in Atlanta, further increasing his expertise in advanced facelifts and rhinoplasties. Dr. Hojjat is a Fellowship Trained Facial Plastic Surgeon by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Hojjat has written research papers on the cost-effectiveness of modern medical treatments, cosmetic treatments, and other topics.

His specialized training and fellowship in this field show his dedication to facial plastic surgery. He has a deep understanding of the complex anatomy of the face and neck and also understands every component of facial aging to help his patients choose from the most beneficial treatment options. Patients can trust they are in the hands of a preeminent facial surgeon.

At his new practice in Irvine, Dr. Hojjat listens carefully to patient goals and recommends the procedures and treatments that will address each of his patient's concerns. His combination of medical knowledge, artistic appreciation, and natural-looking outcomes make him a welcome addition to Irvine's community of facial plastic surgeons.

Facelifts Offered in Irvine

Dr. Homer Hojjat performs facelift procedures at his Irvine practice, SoCal Aesthetic Surgery. A facelift tightens sagging skin and muscles in the lower face and jawline. It can reduce signs of aging like wrinkles, jowls, and neck banding.

Dr. Hojjat utilizes the latest technology and minimally invasive techniques for natural-looking results and shorter recovery times. Incisions are confined to the hairline and ear, leaving barely visible scars. He tailors procedures to each patient with options like a mini lift for those with minimal sagging.

With an expert facelift in Irvine from Dr. Hojjat, men and women can appear years younger with restored confidence. His skillful techniques and personalized care give his patients an optimal surgical experience.

A Full Array of Facial Surgical Procedures Now Available in Irvine:

Rhinoplasty - Dr. Hojjat expertly reshapes the nose to achieve balance and harmony with a patient's other facial features.

Blepharoplasty - Blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, rejuvenates the upper and lower eyelids by tightening muscles and removing excess skin and fat in the eye area.

Brow Lift - For a refreshed, open appearance, Dr. Hojjat conducts brow lifts using small incisions in the hairline to gently lift the eyebrows.

Chin Augmentation - Dr. Hojjat uses permanent, synthetic implants to reshape the chin for better facial proportion and profile.

Botox Injections Offered in Irvine

At SoCal Aesthetic Surgery, Dr. Hojjat administers Botox injections. Botox is an injectable cosmetic treatment made from purified botulinum toxin that temporarily paralyzes muscles to smooth wrinkles.

When strategically injected into specific facial muscles, Botox blocks signals that cause muscle contraction. This prevents dynamic wrinkles, such as frown lines and crow's feet, from getting worse over time. Botox also gives a subtle brow lift by relaxing the muscles that pull the eyebrows down.

This quick, non-surgical treatment takes only 10 minutes, and results last about 3 to 4 months. Botox works best for wrinkle prevention and is not meant to treat volume loss.

Using his expertise, Dr. Hojjat customizes Botox treatments for each patient to provide natural-looking results. Patients can experience smooth wrinkles and the reduced appearance of aging with Botox from an experienced injector like Dr. Hojjat.

Dr. Hojjat's Approach

Dr. Homer Hojjat brings exceptional skill and an artistic eye to his facial plastic surgery practice. He exclusively focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures on the face and neck.

In addition to his surgical skills, Dr. Hojjat listens closely during the consultation to understand his patient's cosmetic goals and concerns. He is well-known for having a calm, professional demeanor that puts patients at ease.

Dr. Hojjat stays up-to-date on the latest advancements and techniques in facial plastic surgery. He individualizes treatment plans based on in-depth consultations. His blend of technical expertise and compassion provides patients with an optimal experience.

Whether a complex facial rejuvenation surgery or a subtle injectable treatment, Dr. Hojjat's meticulous approach allows him to reveal inner beauty and restore confidence. His training under elite surgeons and his dedication to patient-centered care make him a premier facial plastic surgeon in Irvine, CA.

Request a Facial Plastic Surgery Irvine Consultation

To meet with Dr. Homer Hojjat or to schedule a consultation at his new Irvine location, please fill out the online form or call the office at (949) 996-3274. Our knowledgeable staff can answer cosmetic surgery questions and guide you through the process of scheduling consultations or treatments.

