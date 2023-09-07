Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. Accepted into the Prestigious Forbes Coaches Council

Dr. Hudson Garrett has been accepted as a member of the prestigious Forbes Coaches Council, which represents the most accomplished professional executive and career coaches in the world. He holds the honor of being a member of the Forbes Coaching, Nonprofit, and Business Councils. Dr. Garrett is a Certified Executive Coach and a John Maxwell Leadership Team Mentor, Coach, and Executive Director. He has held executive roles in medical device, pharmaceutical, healthcare consulting, community health, academia, and healthcare nonprofits.
Dr. Garrett was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, training, expertise, and industry certifications. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as validated personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Dr. Garrett has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private Forbes forum. Dr. Garrett will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Dr. Garrett has achieved the rare professional accomplishment of being inducted into three unique Forbes Councils: our Nonprofit, Business, and Coaching Councils. This honor is limited to the most accomplished executives in the world.
