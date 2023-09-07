Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. Accepted into the Prestigious Forbes Coaches Council

Dr. Hudson Garrett has been accepted as a member of the prestigious Forbes Coaches Council, which represents the most accomplished professional executive and career coaches in the world. He holds the honor of being a member of the Forbes Coaching, Nonprofit, and Business Councils. Dr. Garrett is a Certified Executive Coach and a John Maxwell Leadership Team Mentor, Coach, and Executive Director. He has held executive roles in medical device, pharmaceutical, healthcare consulting, community health, academia, and healthcare nonprofits.

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Coaching and Community Health Associates has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and executive coaches.

Dr. Garrett was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, training, expertise, and industry certifications. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as validated personal and professional achievements and honors.