Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Chicago Featured in Fortune for Growth in Full Mouth Dental Implants and Strategic Expansion

Chicago-based dental implant center recognized for expertise in All-on-4 procedures, full mouth reconstruction, and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure.

CHICAGO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Teeth Chicago has been featured in Fortune following its recent announcement of expansion plans and real estate investments tied to its growing dental implant practice.

Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, the clinic focuses on helping patients who are dealing with missing, failing, or severely damaged teeth. Over the past 30 years, the team has handled a wide range of complex cases, particularly in full mouth dental implants and All-on-4 treatments, giving patients a long-term alternative to dentures and repeated dental work.

What sets the practice apart is its approach to treatment. Rather than relying on quick fixes, each case is carefully planned using digital imaging, surgical expertise, and in-house lab support. This allows the team to maintain control over both the surgical and restorative phases, which plays a key role in achieving consistent results.

As demand for dental implants and full mouth reconstruction in Chicago continues to grow, New Teeth Chicago is expanding its reach by working with providers in new markets and investing in healthcare-focused real estate. The goal is to make advanced implant care more accessible while maintaining the same level of quality the practice is known for.

"For us, it's always been about doing things the right way," said Dr. Atcha. "Patients come to us because they want a real solution, not something temporary. That's what we focus on every day."

The practice continues to invest in its team, technology, and systems to keep up with increasing demand, while staying grounded in its core focus, helping patients regain function, confidence, and quality of life.

The full feature can be viewed on Fortune:

https://fortune.com/press-releases/new-teeth-chicago-market-expansion-real-estate-investment-2026-04-16/

About New Teeth Chicago:

New Teeth Chicago is a dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over thirty years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive, precision-driven treatment for complex cases. (Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com or call 312-951-8338.

Media Contact

France, New Teeth Chicago Dental, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental