Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Chicago gets featured 2nd time this year on Chicago's very own WGN9 daytime show

New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center gets featured on Chicago's very own WGN-9 in Daytime Chicago again (2nd time this year) featuring Live on 10am Thursday October 12th. Dr. Irfan Atcha, a national dental implant expert (Implantologists) in same day All-0n-4, dental implants, zygomatic implants and teeth (Teeth-In-One-Day) is interviewed again about how important is oral health for over all body health and how his patients feel after they have dental implants done after having so much pain from broken and missing teeth.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WGN-9 and Daytime Chicago locally produced health and wellness is proud to announce Dr. Irfan Atcha's state-of-the-art dental practice implant center teeth New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center. As a featured partner of the show. Located at 747 N. La Salle St in downtown Chicago, Dr. Atcha's practice is not only unique aesthetically, but also unique with service. Besides being a provider for aesthetic dentistry, his office is Chicago's #1 provider for Full mouth All-on-4, Zygomatic and Teeth-In-A-Day dental implants. Patients fearing having to live with dentures, unhealthy teeth, disease, decay and trauma from cancer and it's impact and the fear of facing the dentist, and are not sure of what dental solutions are available to them for their serious dental problems are put at ease by caring and thorough consultations, and at the end of the day, they are ultimately transformed by renewed confidence and a beautiful smile with the Miracle of Dental Implants.™ This provides the patients hope and it has a massive impact in their lives and everyone around them thanks to Dr. Atcha. Tune in to Day time Chicago on WGN9 at 10:00am, Thursday October 12th and catch Dr. Atcha's segment where he will be talking to the show hosts in the studio along with two patients who will share their journey about miracle of dental implants with Dr. Atcha and how their over all health and wellness improved about the care with Dr. Atcha and how they are able to eat, speak and smile again with confidence.