Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Named Chief Faculty Member of the Implant Efficiency Institute

Dr. Irfan Atcha is ready to teach experienced implant dentists take their skills to the next level. We're more than a training center. We're a network of mentors, innovators and clinicians building the future of full arch dentistry and changing lives of our patients.
CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha, a nationally recognized leader in full-mouth dental implants and complex restorative dentistry, has been named Chief Faculty Member of the prestigious Implant Efficiency Institute.
The Implant Efficiency Institute founded by Dr. Brady Frank is one of the country's premier organizations dedicated to advancing the science, technique, and accessibility of dental implant care. As Chief Faculty Member, Dr. Atcha will oversee advanced clinical training programs, mentor dental professionals, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge protocols in implant dentistry.
"I am honored to take on this role and help elevate the next generation of implant clinicians," said Dr. Atcha. "My mission has always been to transform lives through high-quality, comprehensive implant care—and this new position allows me to extend that mission on a national scale."
With over two decades of experience, Dr. Atcha is known for treating some of the most complex full-mouth rehabilitation cases in the United States. He is a pioneer in minimally invasive implant techniques and has earned a reputation for combining surgical precision, sedation dentistry with cosmetic artistry.
This new appointment solidifies Dr. Atcha's role as a thought leader in implantology and reinforces his commitment to advancing excellence in both patient care and dental education.
