Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Named Chief Faculty Member of the Implant Efficiency Institute

"It's a honor to be part of this dental community and ecosystem so together we change and transform the lives of our patients" Dr. Atcha Post this

"I am honored to take on this role and help elevate the next generation of implant clinicians," said Dr. Atcha. "My mission has always been to transform lives through high-quality, comprehensive implant care—and this new position allows me to extend that mission on a national scale."

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Atcha is known for treating some of the most complex full-mouth rehabilitation cases in the United States. He is a pioneer in minimally invasive implant techniques and has earned a reputation for combining surgical precision, sedation dentistry with cosmetic artistry.

This new appointment solidifies Dr. Atcha's role as a thought leader in implantology and reinforces his commitment to advancing excellence in both patient care and dental education.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Atcha, please contact: Barb

Media Contact

Barbara, New Teeth Chicago Dental implants, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental implants