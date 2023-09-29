Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago Dental gets an award in Best in Illinois Magazine

Dr. Irfan Atcha, DDS DICOI of the New Teeth Dental practice in Chicago, recently won an award for cosmetic dentistry and dental implants and get featured in Best in Illinois magazine.
CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Implantologist Dr. Irfan Atcha, DDS & New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center. was recently recognized for his work with patients and got featured in BEST in Illinois magazine. He was selected to win a Top Doctor award as Chicago's Top Implant and Cosmetic Dentist and America's Best Dentist over the last 8 years. The Best in Illinois feature is based patient reviews, experience and reputation and a thorough overview of the nominated dental practices. The coveted 2023 award/feature is a testament to the hard work and dedication the Chicago area's most well-known dental implant specialist puts into his practice. "I am honored to be recognized for my achievements in this field," says Dr. Atcha. "I couldn't have done it without my wonderful staff and my generous patients who reviewed me for this award."
The ever-growing dental implant practice/center in Chicago, Illinois specializes in state-of-the-art dental implant procedures. As both a licensed general dental practitioner and implantolgist, Dr. Atcha is able to offer his patients some of the most comprehensive treatment plans available in the Chicago metropolitan area. From porcelain veneers to single teeth implants & zygomatic dental implants and the "all-on-4" dental implant protocol, the practice at New Teeth Dental is renowned for its ability to help patients with serious oral health issues. Among the clinic's more popular non-surgical treatments is their extensive cosmetic dentistry services, one of the fields the dentist was recognized for as a Best in Illinois Doctor. Patients come to New Teeth Chicago Dental from all over the US and even from all over the world for the world class unparalleled service they receive. Complex dental procedures such Full mouth dental implants, Allon4 implants, zygomatic implants, IV sedation is where Dr. Atcha and his team prides on delivering to the highest level To learn more about this year's award recipient, visit newteethchicago.com
Dr. Irfan Atcha is well-known for his continual quest to provide his patients with technological innovations and outstanding dental care. By seeking out training opportunities and additional post-doctoral education, he is able to stay abreast of changes in the cosmetic dental and dental implant fields. By doing this, he can give his patients the expert care they deserve. Since establishing his practice in 1996, he has performed over 16,000 thousand dental implant surgeries and restoration in his dental clinics. He is licensed to practice in IL, FL and California and current is building a large dental implant platform in IL and FL to help treat more patients To learn more about Dr. Atcha and New Teeth Chicago Dental visit newteethchicago.com
