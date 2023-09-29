Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago Dental gets an award in Best in Illinois Magazine

Dr. Irfan Atcha, DDS DICOI of the New Teeth Dental practice in Chicago, recently won an award for cosmetic dentistry and dental implants and get featured in Best in Illinois magazine.

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Implantologist Dr. Irfan Atcha, DDS & New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center. was recently recognized for his work with patients and got featured in BEST in Illinois magazine. He was selected to win a Top Doctor award as Chicago's Top Implant and Cosmetic Dentist and America's Best Dentist over the last 8 years. The Best in Illinois feature is based patient reviews, experience and reputation and a thorough overview of the nominated dental practices. The coveted 2023 award/feature is a testament to the hard work and dedication the Chicago area's most well-known dental implant specialist puts into his practice. "I am honored to be recognized for my achievements in this field," says Dr. Atcha. "I couldn't have done it without my wonderful staff and my generous patients who reviewed me for this award."