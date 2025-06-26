Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago™ Join The Alston as Founding Members, Welcoming the Private Club to River North

"Being part of The Alston isn't just about access — it's about alignment," said Dr. Atcha. "The club represents the same values that built New Teeth Chicago™: exclusivity, integrity, and constant innovation." Post this

As a Founding Member, Dr. Atcha joins a curated circle of Chicago's most respected leaders across industries — all dedicated to advancing culture and connection in a private, design-forward environment.

About Dr. Irfan Atcha

Dr. Atcha is the founder of New Teeth Chicago™ and New Teeth Global™, home of the proprietary Atcha Arches™ dental implant system. With over 20,000 implant procedures completed and nearly 600 five-star reviews, he is recognized nationally for his excellence in full-mouth reconstruction. He also serves as Chief Faculty at the Implant Efficiency Institute, training doctors across the country in advanced implant techniques and practice scalability. Known for leading the nation in full-arch dental implants and the creator of Atcha Arches™, Dr. Atcha's New Teeth Chicago™ sits at the intersection of innovation, luxury, and trust. Together with institutions like The Alston and Fifty/50, River North continues to evolve as Chicago's most dynamic hub for elite professionals, health, and hospitality.

About The Alston

he Alston is a newly launched, invitation-only private member club located in Chicago's River North. Designed to foster elevated networking, cultural events, and private dining experiences, The Alston caters to leaders and creatives across multiple disciplines. Its founding members include entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, artists, and philanthropists.

