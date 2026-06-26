Decade-long national recognition underscores sustained leadership in advanced implant dentistry and full-mouth reconstruction.

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago have been recognized as America's Best Dentists for 10 consecutive years, from 2016 through 2026, reflecting a sustained commitment to clinical excellence in advanced implant and restorative dentistry. (Source: Today's Best Dentists — https://todaysbestdentists.com/dentist/irfan-a-atcha/)

This recognition highlights consistent achievement, ongoing education, and a commitment to precise treatment outcomes. Over the past decade, Dr. Atcha has advanced implant protocols, including All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and custom zirconia restorations for complex cases.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Atcha emphasizes comprehensive treatment planning, surgical precision, and long-term stability. His leadership has established New Teeth Chicago as a leading implant-focused practice serving Chicago and the surrounding region.

"Sustained recognition over a decade reflects the standards and discipline we bring to every case," said Dr. Irfan Atcha. "Our mission has always been to provide implant solutions that restore function, structural integrity, and long-term confidence."

As implant dentistry evolves, New Teeth Chicago remains committed to innovation, structured clinical protocols, and patient-centered care focused on durability and quality of life.

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a leading dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice in Chicago, Illinois. The practice specializes in All-on-4 dental implants, Teeth in a Day, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced zirconia restorations. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over 30 years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive solutions for complex implant cases. (Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com

Media Contact

France, New Teeth Chicago Dental, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental