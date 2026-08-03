Dr. Irfan Atcha at New Teeth Chicago Dental Celebrates More Than 30 Years of Excellence in Dentistry & Dental Implant Dentistry

For more than three decades, Dr. Irfan Atcha at New Teeth Chicago Dental has helped thousands of patients restore their smiles through cosmetic and dental implant care, combining experience, innovation, and a commitment to personalized treatment.

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Restoring a smile is about more than replacing missing teeth, it's about restoring confidence, comfort, and quality of life. For more than 30 years, Dr. Irfan Atcha has dedicated his career to helping patients achieve exactly that through advanced dental implant dentistry.

As the founder of New Teeth Chicago, Dr. Atcha has spent decades treating patients with everything from single missing teeth to complex full-mouth rehabilitation. Along the way, he has completed more than 20,000 dental implant cases, helping patients overcome years of dental challenges with customized treatment plans designed for long-term success.

"Every patient has a different story," says Dr. Atcha. "Some have lived with missing teeth for years, while others come to us after unsuccessful treatment elsewhere. Our responsibility is to listen, understand their goals, and provide a solution that helps them regain their confidence."

Throughout his career, Dr. Atcha has remained focused on staying at the forefront of implant dentistry by embracing advanced technology, refining surgical techniques, and continuing his education. Today, New Teeth Chicago offers comprehensive implant solutions including Full Mouth Dental Implants, All-on-4®, Teeth in a Day, zirconia restorations, and zygomatic implants for patients with severe bone loss.

While dentistry has evolved significantly over the past three decades, one thing has remained constant: Dr. Atcha's belief that every treatment should be tailored to the individual.

"No two patients are alike," he explains. "That's why we take the time to evaluate each person's oral health, discuss their concerns, and develop a treatment plan that's customized specifically for them."

This patient-first philosophy has helped New Teeth Chicago earn the trust of thousands of patients from Chicago and beyond, many of whom continue returning years after treatment for routine follow-up care and maintenance.

Dr. Atcha's commitment to excellence has also been recognized within the profession. Most recently, he was named among America's Best Dentists for the 10th consecutive year, reflecting his ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional patient care and advancing the field of implant dentistry.

Although awards and milestones are meaningful, Dr. Atcha says the greatest reward continues to come from seeing patients smile again.

"There is nothing more fulfilling than watching someone regain the confidence they've been missing," he says. "Whether it's enjoying a meal, speaking comfortably, or smiling in family photos again, those moments remind us why we do what we do."

As New Teeth Chicago looks ahead, Dr. Atcha and his team remain committed to combining decades of experience with modern innovation to help even more patients restore healthy, confident smiles.

Patients interested in learning more about dental implants or scheduling a consultation with Dr. Atcha are encouraged to contact New Teeth Chicago or visit the practice online.

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice focused on All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over thirty years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive, precision-driven treatment for complex cases.

(Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com or call 312-951-8338.

Media Contact

France, New Teeth Chicago Dental, 1 312-951-8338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental