Dr. Irfan Atcha Attends Exclusive VIP TRI Dental Implants Event in Las Vegas Celebrating Innovation in Full-Arch Dentistry and a Night of World-Class Entertainment with Bruno Mars
LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha, founder of New Teeth Global™, Atcha Arches™, and acclaimed expert in full-arch dental implants, was an honored guest at the Eliminating Abutments Tour – VIP Event hosted by TRI Dental Implants on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Held at Park MGM, the event gathered elite leaders in implant dentistry to discuss cutting-edge implantology techniques and the shift toward abutment-free, digitally integrated workflows. Dr. Atcha joined fellow innovators for a private lecture, cocktail reception, and formal dinner at Toca Madera, followed by VIP access to an electrifying Bruno Mars concert at Dolby Live Theater.
"TRI Dental Implants is pushing boundaries in digital implantology," said Dr. Atcha. "It's an honor to collaborate with forward-thinking clinicians and celebrate the future of full-arch treatment in such a dynamic setting."
A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation
With nearly three decades of surgical expertise, Dr. Atcha is renowned for solving the most complex full-mouth rehabilitation cases. His proprietary Atcha Arches™ protocol and high-end patient experience through New Teeth Chicago™, New Teeth Florida™, and New Teeth Global™ are setting new benchmarks in concierge implant care.
Dr. Atcha's invitation to this VIP experience is a testament to his standing as one of the most respected names in the world of dental implants.
About Dr. Irfan Atcha
Dr. Atcha is a dental implant surgeon with 29 years of experience. He is the founder of New Teeth Global™, with flagship centers in Chicago and Orlando, and serves as the Chief Faculty Member of the Implant Efficiency Institute. He is best known for pioneering advanced zirconia full-arch solutions under the Atcha Arches™ brand.
Media Contact:Barbara
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone Number : 312-951-8338
Media Contact
Barbara, New Teeth Chicago Dental implants, 1 312-951-8338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com
SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental implants
Share this article