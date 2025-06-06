Dr. Irfan Atcha Attends Exclusive VIP TRI Dental Implants Event in Las Vegas

It's an honor to be invited to this exclusive event surrounded by the best minds in full arch dental implants. Says Atcha Post this

"TRI Dental Implants is pushing boundaries in digital implantology," said Dr. Atcha. "It's an honor to collaborate with forward-thinking clinicians and celebrate the future of full-arch treatment in such a dynamic setting."

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

With nearly three decades of surgical expertise, Dr. Atcha is renowned for solving the most complex full-mouth rehabilitation cases. His proprietary Atcha Arches™ protocol and high-end patient experience through New Teeth Chicago™, New Teeth Florida™, and New Teeth Global™ are setting new benchmarks in concierge implant care.

Dr. Atcha's invitation to this VIP experience is a testament to his standing as one of the most respected names in the world of dental implants.

About Dr. Irfan Atcha

Dr. Atcha is a dental implant surgeon with 29 years of experience. He is the founder of New Teeth Global™, with flagship centers in Chicago and Orlando, and serves as the Chief Faculty Member of the Implant Efficiency Institute. He is best known for pioneering advanced zirconia full-arch solutions under the Atcha Arches™ brand.

www.newteethchicago.com

www.newteethflorida.com

