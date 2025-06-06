Dr. Irfan Atcha Celebrates 29 Years of Excellence in Dentistry

"change lives, change a smile, change a person and change the world through better oral health and a billion dollar smile"! says Atcha Post this

"This journey has never been about teeth—it's always been about people," said Dr. Atcha. "Every patient who walks through our doors is trusting us with their smile, their health, and often their hope. I never take that responsibility lightly."

A Legacy of Disrupting the Status Quo

Dr. Atcha's 29-year legacy is defined by his relentless pursuit of excellence and his refusal to settle for "cookie-cutter" dentistry. While corporate dental chains focus on volume, Dr. Atcha built a luxury, concierge-style implant experience—where patients receive personalized care from consultation to final result.

His proprietary Atcha Arches™ protocol integrates facially driven smile design, advanced guided surgery, and hand-finished zirconia prosthetics. With treatment centers in Chicago and Orlando, Dr. Atcha serves patients from across the country and abroad.

Global Vision, Human Impact

In addition to running thriving implant centers, Dr. Atcha is the Chief Faculty Member of the Implant Efficiency Institute, a mentor to hundreds of dentists, and a respected voice in both clinical and business education. Through New Teeth Global™, he is scaling a model that brings world-class care to underserved and affluent markets alike.

"I've spent the last 29 years perfecting my craft. The next chapter is about making sure more patients and more doctors can benefit from it," said Dr. Atcha.

About Dr. Irfan Atcha

Dr. Atcha is a nationally recognized dental implant surgeon and founder of New Teeth Chicago, New Teeth Florida, and Atcha Arches™. With nearly three decades of experience, he specializes in full-arch dental implants, complex smile rehabilitations, and delivering luxury-level results for patients who demand the best.

