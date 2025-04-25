Dr. Irfan Atcha Celebrates Global recognition as a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists

For me, being a Diplomate of the ICOI —it's a reflection of my dedication to delivering elite, evidence-based care to every patient who walks through our doors," said Dr. Atcha. "I'm honored to be part of a global community that sets the gold standard in implant dentistry." Post this

"For me, being a Diplomate of the ICOI is more than a credential—it's a reflection of my dedication to delivering elite, evidence-based care to every patient who walks through our doors," said Dr. Atcha. "I'm honored to be part of a global community that sets the gold standard in implant dentistry."

With practices in both Chicago and in Florida coming soon, Dr. Atcha continues to lead the way in luxury dental implant care, combining advanced surgical protocols with personalized treatment plans in a boutique setting.

As founder of New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants, Dr. Atcha also serves as Chief Faculty at the Implant Efficiency Institute, where he trains the next generation of implant dentists from around the country.

Media Contact: Barb

contact 312-951-8338

[email protected]

newteethchicago.com

Media Contact

Barb, New Teeth Chicago Dental implants, 1 312-951-8338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental implants