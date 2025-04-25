Dr. Irfan Atcha Celebrates Global recognition as a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists

Dr. Irfan Atcha has been recognized as a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) since 2009. This is the highest award attainable through the ICOI. Dr. Atcha, a New Teeth Chicago dental implant specialist, is a key opinion leader and expert in full-mouth dental implant surgery and restorations. He also serves as the Chief Faculty Member of the Implant Efficiency Institute
CHICAGO, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha, nationally and globally recognized for his transformative full-mouth dental implant procedures and concierge-level patient care, proudly celebrates over 15 years as a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) — one of the most prestigious designations in the field of implant dentistry.
The ICOI Diplomate status is awarded only to elite clinicians who demonstrate the highest level of expertise, ethical standards, continuing education, and surgical mastery in dental implantology. Dr. Atcha's 15+ year distinction affirms his continued commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in restoring smiles with life-changing, full-mouth implant solutions.
"For me, being a Diplomate of the ICOI is more than a credential—it's a reflection of my dedication to delivering elite, evidence-based care to every patient who walks through our doors," said Dr. Atcha. "I'm honored to be part of a global community that sets the gold standard in implant dentistry."
With practices in both Chicago and in Florida coming soon, Dr. Atcha continues to lead the way in luxury dental implant care, combining advanced surgical protocols with personalized treatment plans in a boutique setting.
As founder of New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants, Dr. Atcha also serves as Chief Faculty at the Implant Efficiency Institute, where he trains the next generation of implant dentists from around the country.
