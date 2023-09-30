Dr. Irfan Atcha gets invited to the exclusive 3D Full Arch Advisory Board VIP Event in Los Angeles, CA

3DX is an invite-only advisory board meeting featuring top dentists and Implant specialists from around the US to discuss the future of digital full arch dentistry.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well established Full arch Dental Implant Center like New Teeth Chicago Dental and experienced Implant Surgeons like Dr. Irfan Atcha utilized office dental 3D printing and works with Sprint Ray as their technology partners. This helps improve the efficiency of forward-thinking practices all over the world. By leveraging existing technologies that exist in digital dentistry, 3D printing enables better outcomes to patient needs, significantly reduces manufacturing times, and opens up new treatment options. With low operating costs, minimal maintenance, and user-friendly design, SprintRay is the choice of 3D printer for all the patients need at New Teeth Chicago Dental.