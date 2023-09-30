Dr. Irfan Atcha gets invited to the exclusive 3D Full Arch Advisory Board VIP Event in Los Angeles, CA

3DX is an invite-only advisory board meeting featuring top dentists and Implant specialists from around the US to discuss the future of digital full arch dentistry.
CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well established Full arch Dental Implant Center like New Teeth Chicago Dental and experienced Implant Surgeons like Dr. Irfan Atcha utilized office dental 3D printing and works with Sprint Ray as their technology partners. This helps improve the efficiency of forward-thinking practices all over the world. By leveraging existing technologies that exist in digital dentistry, 3D printing enables better outcomes to patient needs, significantly reduces manufacturing times, and opens up new treatment options. With low operating costs, minimal maintenance, and user-friendly design, SprintRay is the choice of 3D printer for all the patients need at New Teeth Chicago Dental.
The exclusive event being held at the The Langham Huntington, Pasadena CA is limited to top 35 VIP guests Key opinion leaders (KOL) such as Dr. Atcha who are experienced Implantologists with leading Dental Implant Centers across the US. The 3 days October 5-7 will consist of Evening reception, advisory sessions, content production.
This event will also allow collaboration and synergize all like minded full arch dental implant specialists under one roof.
Media Contact
Barbra, New Teeth Chicago Denta, 1 312951-8338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com
SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental
