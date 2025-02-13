Dr. Irfan Atcha Honored as One of America's Best Dentist 2025!

"I am truly honored to be named among America's Best Dentists for the last 9 years" said Dr. Atcha. "Providing top-tier dental care and helping my patients achieve optimal oral health is my passion, and I'm grateful for this recognition." Post this

With 29 years of experience in Dentistry, Implant Dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and sedation dentistry, Dr. Atcha is known for his allon4 same day dental implants and new teeth same day any notable achievements, such as pioneering new treatments, exceptional patient care, or leadership in the dental community]. Their practice, New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center, located in Chicago IL, has become a trusted destination for high-quality dental care for patient from all over the USA and from other parts of the world as well!

For more information about Dr. Irfan Atcha and their award-winning practice, visit www.newteethchicago.com

