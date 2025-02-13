Dr. Irfan Atcha Honored as One of America's Best Dentist 2025!

Dr. Irfan Atcha a nationally recognized Implantologist, dental implant dentist and a dental implant surgeon, has been recognized as one of America's Best Dentists 2025, an honor that highlights excellence in patient care, innovation, and contributions to the field of dentistry and Implant Dentistry.
CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awarded by National consumer advisory board, this prestigious distinction is given to dental professionals who demonstrate outstanding expertise, dedication to patient well-being, and a commitment to advancing modern dentistry. Dr. Irfan Atcha has been recognized for his expertise in Implant Dentistry key achievements, such as groundbreaking techniques, patient-centered care, or contributions to dental research and delivering superior outcomes to his patients witnessed by 500 plus 5 star google review and hundreds of success stories.
"I am truly honored to be named among America's Best Dentists," said Dr. Atcha. "Providing top-tier dental care and helping my patients achieve optimal oral health is my passion, and I'm grateful for this recognition."
With 29 years of experience in Dentistry, Implant Dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and sedation dentistry, Dr. Atcha is known for his allon4 same day dental implants and new teeth same day any notable achievements, such as pioneering new treatments, exceptional patient care, or leadership in the dental community]. Their practice, New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center, located in Chicago IL, has become a trusted destination for high-quality dental care for patient from all over the USA and from other parts of the world as well!
For more information about Dr. Irfan Atcha and their award-winning practice, visit www.newteethchicago.com
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Barb
Media Contact
Barb, New Teeth Chicago Dental implants, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com
SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center
