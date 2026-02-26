Dr. Irfan Atcha Included in Marquis Who's Who for Leadership and Excellence in Dental Surgery

National biographical recognition highlights professional achievement, career longevity, and contributions to the advancement of dentistry.

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha has been included in Marquis Who's Who, a respected biographical directory that recognizes professionals who demonstrate outstanding achievement and leadership within their respective fields.

Marquis Who's Who profiles individuals for their career accomplishments, professional integrity, and lasting industry contributions. Dr. Atcha's inclusion recognizes over thirty years of dedication to dental surgery, implant dentistry, and advancing clinical standards.

Over his 30-year career, Dr. Atcha has earned a reputation for managing complex restorative and implant cases with precision and a structured approach. At New Teeth Chicago, he emphasizes innovation, long-term outcomes, and patient-centred care.

"Inclusion in Marquis Who's Who is an honour that reflects years of commitment to education, clinical advancement, and professional responsibility," said Dr. Irfan Atcha. "Dentistry continues to evolve, and our responsibility is to evolve with it while maintaining the highest standards of care."

This recognition further affirms Dr. Atcha's national standing in advanced dental surgery.

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over thirty years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive, precision-driven treatment for complex cases.

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com or call 312-951-8338.

