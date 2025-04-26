Dr. Irfan Atcha Joins Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg & Ray Lewis at the 2024 Full Arch Growth Conference in Orlando

"It was a powerful experience to be in the same room as some of the greatest champions of performance and mindset," said Dr. Atcha. "Meeting Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, and Ray Lewis wasn't just inspiring — it was a reminder of what it takes to lead, innovate and gets inspired." Post this

"It was a powerful experience to be in the same room as some of the greatest champions of performance and mindset," said Dr. Atcha. "Meeting Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, and Ray Lewis wasn't just inspiring — it was a reminder of what it takes to lead, innovate, and deliver excellence at the highest level."

As a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and Chief Faculty at the Implant Efficiency Institute, Dr. Atcha continues to be at the forefront of full-mouth rehabilitation — combining advanced surgical precision with a world-class patient experience. His presence at this landmark event further affirms his status as one of the most trusted names in full-arch implant dentistry.

About Dr. Irfan Atcha:

With over two decades of experience and thousands of life-changing full-arch implant cases completed, Dr. Atcha is a leader in full-mouth reconstruction and the founder of New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants. He is also the Chief Faculty of the Implant Efficiency Institute, training doctors nationwide in the art of delivering premium dental implant care.

