Dr. Irfan Atcha Named 2025 Top Implant Dentist in Illinois

"This recognition isn't just about me—it's about raising the standard of care in full-mouth implants nationwide," says Dr. Atcha. "Our team delivers transformative outcomes with precision, compassion, and long-term durability."

TopIllinoisDentists.com evaluates practitioners based on professional credentials, patient satisfaction, peer nominations, and consistent delivery of top-tier care. The 2025 award solidifies Dr. Atcha's position as a leader not only in Illinois, but in the national field of implant dentistry.

Patients from across the U.S. travel to Dr. Atcha's flagship center at New Teeth Chicago for customized, life-changing smile restorations. With over two decades of elite-level implant care and thousands of arches completed, he continues to pioneer what's possible.

New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants

747 N. LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654

www.NewTeethChicago.com

Phone: 312-951-8338

Email: [email protected]

