Dr. Irfan Atcha Named 2025 Top Implant Dentist in Illinois

CHICAGO, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha, a nationally recognized leader in dental implantology and full-mouth rehabilitation, has been named a 2025 Top Implant Dentist and Top Implantologist by TopIllinoisDentists.com. This honor reflects Dr. Atcha's continued excellence in patient outcomes, advanced clinical innovation, and leadership within the implant community.
As founder of New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants and creator of the Atcha Arches™ protocol, Dr. Atcha has become one of the most sought-after experts for patients requiring complex full-arch solutions. With Diplomate status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (DICOI) and Fellowship in the ICOI (FICOI), his credentials match the level of artistry and innovation he brings to every case.
"This recognition isn't just about me—it's about raising the standard of care in full-mouth implants nationwide," says Dr. Atcha. "Our team delivers transformative outcomes with precision, compassion, and long-term durability."
TopIllinoisDentists.com evaluates practitioners based on professional credentials, patient satisfaction, peer nominations, and consistent delivery of top-tier care. The 2025 award solidifies Dr. Atcha's position as a leader not only in Illinois, but in the national field of implant dentistry.
Patients from across the U.S. travel to Dr. Atcha's flagship center at New Teeth Chicago for customized, life-changing smile restorations. With over two decades of elite-level implant care and thousands of arches completed, he continues to pioneer what's possible.
