Dr. Irfan Atcha Named Among America's Best Dentists for the Tenth Consecutive Year

New Teeth Chicago is proud to announce that Dr. Irfan Atcha has once again been recognized as one of America's Best Dentists, marking the tenth consecutive year he has received the distinction.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the recognition is an exciting milestone, Dr. Atcha says the real achievement isn't the award itself, it's the trust patients continue to place in him and his team every day.

"Receiving this recognition year after year is an honor," said Dr. Atcha. "But what means the most is when patients travel across the country, refer their family and friends, or come back years later with healthy smiles. That's the kind of success we're most proud of."

For nearly three decades, Dr. Atcha has focused his practice on helping patients who are looking for long-term solutions to missing teeth, failing dental work, and complex dental implant cases. Many patients come to New Teeth Chicago after being told they aren't candidates for dental implants or after seeking second opinions.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, every patient begins with a comprehensive consultation. Treatment planning takes into account not only oral health, but also facial aesthetics, medical history, long-term function, and each patient's individual goals.

"Experience matters because no two patients are the same," Dr. Atcha explained. "Every case presents a different challenge, and our responsibility is to find the treatment that's right for that individual, not simply the treatment that's easiest."

The recognition also reflects the work of the entire New Teeth Chicago team. From patient coordinators and clinical staff to laboratory partners and surgical assistants, every smile transformation is the result of collaboration and careful planning.

As New Teeth Chicago continues through 2026, the practice remains committed to ongoing education, advanced technology, and delivering personalized care that puts patients first.

"We're grateful for every patient who chooses us," Dr. Atcha said. "Awards are meaningful, but earning a patient's trust is something we never take for granted."

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over thirty years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive, precision-driven treatment for complex cases.

(Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com or call 312-951-8338.

Media Contact

France, New Teeth Chicago Dental, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental