Dr. Irfan Atcha Recognized in the Prestigious Top 100 magazine

New Teeth Chicago, founded in 2011, is no ordinary dental office. Dr. Atcha and his team focus on patients dealing with missing, broken, or deteriorated teeth who need more than just routine dental care—they need hope. The center has earned its stellar reputation by delivering full-mouth transformations that restore not only function and aesthetics, but also the confidence and quality of life that patients often thought they had lost forever. Each case is an opportunity for Dr. Atcha to bring his innovative, clinically proven techniques to the table, offering patients the possibility of a new beginning, often when they have been told elsewhere that their needs are too complex or costly.

in a world where medical interactions often feel impersonal, Dr. Atcha and his team strive to make every patient feel valued, approaching each case as though treating a family member. For many, the journey begins with doubt and ends with Dr. Atcha's reassuring words, "We can do this. We've done this." Upon walking through the center's doors, most patients already feel a sense of confidence, having witnessed countless testimonials on social media from others who once faced the same challenges. It is an incredible honor to be recognized alongside such accomplished professionals," said Dr. [Last Name]. "This recognition reflects my commitment to helping my patients better and getting them healthy and smiling faster, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue making a difference in their lives" says Atcha

