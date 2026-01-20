Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA, Named to CPA Practice Advisor's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Accounting Following Release of New Book, The Balanced Millionaire: Advisor Edition

TaxPlanIQ proudly announces that its Founder and President, Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA, has been named one of CPA Practice Advisor's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Accounting, a prestigious honor recognizing women who are shaping the future of the accounting and tax profession through leadership, innovation, and measurable impact.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ proudly announces that its Founder and President, Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA, has been named one of CPA Practice Advisor's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Accounting, a prestigious honor recognizing women who are shaping the future of the accounting and tax profession through leadership, innovation, and measurable impact.

The recognition comes on the heels of Meyer's newest book release, The Balanced Millionaire: Advisor Edition, a comprehensive guide designed to help accountants, advisors, and firm leaders build seven-figure practices without burnout, by aligning profitability, purpose, and personal well-being.

Now in its 14th year, the Most Powerful Women in Accounting awards, presented annually by CPA Practice Advisor, spotlight influential leaders who are advancing the profession through mentorship, innovation, and community impact. Award recipients are nominated by peers and selected by an independent panel of judges.

"Receiving this recognition from CPA Practice Advisor is a tremendous honor," said Meyer. "It reflects not only my personal journey, but the collective effort of our TaxPlanIQ community to redefine what success looks like in accounting."

Meyer's inclusion places her among an elite group of industry leaders who are redefining modern accounting. As the founder of TaxPlanIQ, she has helped thousands of firms transition from compliance-driven work to high-value advisory services, collectively identifying billions in potential tax savings while improving firm profitability and work-life balance.

Her newly released book, The Balanced Millionaire: Advisor Edition, expands on this mission by offering a practical, step-by-step framework for accountants and advisors who want to build profitable advisory firms without burnout. Drawing on her proprietary ROI Method of Value Pricing™, Meyer provides a practical, implementation-focused roadmap for professionals seeking to scale advisory services, leverage AI responsibly, and reclaim time.

About the Award

The Most Powerful Women in Accounting awards recognize leaders who demonstrate exceptional influence, innovation, mentorship, and commitment to advancing the accounting profession. Honorees are selected based on their measurable impact, leadership excellence, and contributions to the broader professional community. More information is available at CPA Practice Advisor.

About Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA

Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA, is an award-winning accounting leader, author, speaker, and leadership strategist. She earned her Doctorate in Strategic Leadership in 2024, complementing her Master's degree in Accounting & Tax with advanced research in organizational transformation and leadership psychology. Meyer is the founder of TaxPlanIQ, Concierge Accountant Coaching, and Meyer Tax Consulting, and is widely recognized for helping professionals build profitable, purpose-driven firms that scale sustainably. To learn more about Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA, please visit jackie.cpa.

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ is an AI-powered tax planning platform designed to help accountants, advisors, and tax professionals deliver proactive advisory services efficiently and profitably. The platform enables firms to identify strategies, quantify savings, and present clear ROI—empowering professionals to move beyond compliance and into strategic leadership. To learn more about TaxPlanIQ, visit taxplaniq.com

Media Contact

Dave Lukas, TaxPlanIQ, 1 888-272-1258, [email protected], https://www.taxplaniq.com

