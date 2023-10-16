Dr. Jacqueline Mohair accepted into Forbes Business Council

"Dr. Jacqueline Mohair joins Forbes Council"

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Director at the TIUA School of Business, an esteemed institution dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurial excellence and fostering global business acumen, has proudly been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council. This appointment marks a significant milestone in her distinguished career, underscoring her profound impact on the business landscape.

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair's selection by the esteemed review committee was based on the remarkable depth and diversity of her professional background. The stringent criteria for acceptance encompassed a proven track record of positively influencing business growth metrics, alongside a wealth of personal and professional accolades.

With her induction into the Council, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair gains unparalleled access to exclusive opportunities designed to amplify her professional reach. She will engage in meaningful discourse and collaboration with other esteemed leaders within a private, curated forum.

Additionally, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair will lend her expert insights through thought-provoking articles and contribute to published Expert Panels on Forbes.com, alongside a cohort of industry experts.

Furthermore, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair will leverage exclusive access to membership-branded marketing resources, premium support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—a premier program offering luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits.

In her own words, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Having closely followed the dynamic conversations and impactful initiatives within this esteemed community, I am excited to become a part of it. The collaborative spirit and wealth of shared knowledge here underscore the immense value of collective wisdom. By actively participating in these vibrant discussions, I aim not only to contribute my insights but also to cement my leadership position within the industry. I eagerly anticipate forging meaningful connections, sharing my experiences, and harnessing the collective expertise to drive positive change and innovation within our community."

