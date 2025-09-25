Dr. Jad El Khoury and Doha Hollywood Clinic Launch Hollywood AI SmileVision™, BeautyVision™ and TotalVision™ in Qatar

Doha Hollywood Clinic and Prosthodontist Dr. Jad El Khoury introduce new AI-powered services and website to advance dentistry and aesthetics in Qatar.
DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jad El Khoury, Prosthodontist and Partner at Doha Hollywood Clinic, announces the launch of the clinic's new website alongside three pioneering AI-powered services: AI SmileVision™, AI BeautyVision™, and AI TotalVision™.
By merging artificial intelligence with medical expertise, the clinic empowers patients to preview results, experience tailored treatments, and achieve natural aesthetics with precision and safety.
"As a prosthodontist, my mission is to combine artistry, technology, and science to give patients the smiles and confidence they deserve," said Dr. Jad El Khoury (instagram: @drjadelkhoury). "With the launch of Hollywood AI SmileVision™, BeautyVision™, and TotalVision™, we're shaping the future of dentistry and aesthetics in Qatar."
The new website, www.dohahollywoodclinic.com, allows patients to easily explore services, book appointments, and learn more about the clinic's innovative approach.
Located near Doha Festival City, Doha Hollywood Clinic continues to redefine standards of care by combining expert doctors, cutting-edge AI tools, and a patient-first philosophy.
For more information, visit www.dohahollywoodclinic.com.
يعلن مركز دوحة هوليوود عن إطلاق موقعه الإلكتروني الجديد وخدماته المبتكرة Hollywood AI SmileVision™، AI BeautyVision™ و AI TotalVision™، التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لتقديم نتائج دقيقة وشخصية في مجالات تجميل الأسنان والجلدية والطب التجميلي.
للمزيد من المعلومات أو لحجز موعد، يرجى زيارة: www.dohahollywoodclinic.com
Dr. Jad El Khoury, Doha Hollywood Clinic, 974 70508080, [email protected], www.dohahollywoodclinic.com
