Dr. Jasvant Modi Contributes $450,000 to Establish Bhagavan Sambhavnath Jain Chair at Florida Atlantic University

Dr. Jasvant Modi pledges a landmark contribution to promote Jain studies at Florida Atlantic University.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jasvant Modi has pledged $450,000 to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) for the establishment of the Bhagavan Sambhavnath Jain Chair. This is part of a broader initiative that has raised a total of $1 million for the community, underscoring Dr. Modi's commitment to promoting Jain philosophy and education globally.

The Bhagavan Sambhavnath Jain Chair at FAU will focus on academic research and teaching about Jain principles, particularly those pertaining to non-violence, compassion, and environmental ethics. This endowed chair will not only enhance the university's capabilities in religious and philosophical studies but also provide a platform for deeper cultural and interfaith understanding.

Dr. Modi's contribution reflects his broader vision to foster global peace and ethical living through education. "I am thrilled to support Florida Atlantic University in their efforts to expand the study of Jainism," Dr. Modi stated. "The Bhagavan Sambhavnath Jain Chair will serve as a vital resource for scholars and students to explore and propagate the values of Jainism, contributing to a more harmonious and sustainable world."

The funding initiative led by Dr. Modi has mobilized the Jain community and other philanthropic entities, collectively raising $1 million to support this and other related projects. This achievement marks a significant milestone in promoting Jain values and scholarship internationally.

B.J. Medical School alum, Dr. Jasvant Modi, is a distinguished gastroenterologist, born in 1951 and hailing from Godhra, India. He underwent his residency in Chicago, Illinois, and since immigrating to the United States in 1975, has been devoted to his profession. Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are dedicated followers of Jainism and seek to promote their faith through education and healthcare services in the U.S. Reverence for all life is a key facet of the Jainism faith, which the couple has embodied through the acquirement of four hospitals. The hospitals are dedicated to compassionate and extensive care for all patients.

To learn more about Florida Atlantic University, you can visit their website at https://www.fau.edu/.

For more news and information about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Florida Atlantic University, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected], https://www.fau.edu/

SOURCE Florida Atlantic University