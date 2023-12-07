Dr. Jasvant Modi Pledges $13 Million for Jain Studies Programs

Dr. Modi is expanding awareness and understanding of Jainism through his pledged support at universities across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jasvant Modi, a retired Los Angeles gastroenterologist and philanthropist, has recently pledged $13 million to establish Jain Studies at various colleges and universities throughout the United States. This initiative is coordinated with the Vardhamana Charitable Foundation, founded by Dr. Modi and his wife, Dr. Meera Modi.

This investment is the sum total of a large number of individual gifts spread across educational institutions and is part of a broader effort to increase awareness about Jainism among U.S. college students. Dr. Modi believes that knowledge of Jainism will lead to greater tolerance and respect for non-Western traditions and enrich the experiences of students who find enlightenment in Jain teachings.

"We have a unique opportunity to educate young individuals who will shape our future," says Dr. Modi. "Introducing them to Jain principles of tolerance and respect is essential in an age where such principles remain undervalued and untaught."

Currently, 28 U.S. schools, including the University of Chicago and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, have committed to developing Jain studies programs. This effort aligns with the global mission of the International School for Jain Studies, which opened in India in 2004.

Dr. Modi views his philanthropy as an extension of his medical career and notes, "In philanthropy, I found the opportunity to impact lives on a larger scale. Sharing Jainism's ancient wisdom is crucial in today's world."

Jainism, dating back to the 6th century BCE, emphasizes values such as nonviolence, truth, and non-possessiveness. Its followers often practice vegetarianism or veganism, reflecting their deep respect for life. The Vardhamana Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private grantmaking organization, has been pivotal in supporting various initiatives, including the spread of Jainism in the U.S.

Dr. Jasvant Modi, born in Godhra, India in 1951, is a highly skilled gastroenterologist who completed his medical education at B.J. Medical College. Following his education, he immigrated to the United States in 1975 and completed his residency in Chicago, Illinois. After, he moved to Los Angeles and dedicated himself to his medical career and philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are passionate about spreading the faith of Jainism through educational and medical work, both in the United States and in their home country of India. Their dedication is exemplified by the acquisition and development of four small hospitals, which have become vital support systems for their respective communities. Dr. Modi's significant contributions and unwavering support make him an invaluable partner to the University of Birmingham's Jainism Studies and Research program.

For more news and information about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his Twitter at website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Dr. Jasvant Modi, 1 (332) 233-5417, [email protected], https://drjasvantmodi.net/

SOURCE Dr. Jasvant Modi