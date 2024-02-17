Dr. Jasvant Modi Presented with the 2023 Annual Ahimsa Award for Contributions to Jainism

Dr. Modi participated in the celebration of the 20th Annual Ahimsa Day, a milestone of peace and learning in the Jain community, and pledged $30,000 to the Institute of Jainology.

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retired gastroenterologist and philanthropist, Dr. Jasvant Modi celebrated the 20th annual Ahimsa Day on October 24, 2023, at the House of Commons. The anniversary was marked by a series of ceremonies, events, and statements of support totaling $1.5M, the largest contribution of which was presented by Dr. Modi.

The University of Birmingham launched the Bhagwan Dharmanath Chair in Jain studies during the event. The celebration continued as the Institute of Jainology (IOJ) presented the Chancellor Lord Karan Bilimoria and the university professors with a specially crafted murti of Bhagwan Dharmanath, symbolizing the deepening bond between academia and the spiritual wisdom of Jainism. The IOJ announced the relocation of a vast collection of books and manuscripts from the late Jain scholar, Paul Dundas, to the University of Birmingham. The 4,000-book collection is a valuable resource for students and researchers across the globe.

The 2023 Annual Ahimsa Award was presented to Dr. Jasvant Modi of Los Angeles, California. Dr. Modi, known for his contributions to promoting Jainism globally, has been instrumental in establishing several Jain chairs at universities across the world. His vision and generosity have integrated Jainism into modern subjects such as environmental and animal rights. Dr. Modi pledged an additional gift of $30,000 for research by postgraduate students at the University of Birmingham. Dr. Modi's additional $10,000 gift to the IOJ is a testament to his commitment to these ideals, and he was deemed a patron of the institute.

"It is an honor to participate in a celebration of Ahimsa Day and the perpetuation of Jainism in institutions of higher learning," said Dr. Modi. "My commitment to spreading the message and tenants of Jainism remains unwavering, and I believe in the transformational impact of our efforts."

The Institute of Jainology (IoJ) was formed in 1983 after the first International Jain Conference in London. Recognized as a Charitable Trust in 1986, IoJ works on a global scale, focusing on government relations, inter-faith dialogue, and education. Its main goal is to support and enhance the work of local Jain communities, helping them practice and share their faith. IoJ aligns its activities with these communities, ensuring a united and effective approach to promoting Jain values and teachings.

Dr. Jasvant Modi, born in Godhra, India in 1951, is a highly skilled gastroenterologist who completed his medical education at B.J. Medical College. Following his residency in Chicago, Illinois, he immigrated to the United States in 1975, dedicating himself to his medical career and philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are passionate about spreading the faith of Jainism through educational and medical work, both in the United States and in their home country of India. Their dedication is exemplified by the acquisition and development of four small hospitals, which have become vital support systems for their respective communities. Dr. Modi's significant contributions and unwavering support make him an invaluable partner to the University of Birmingham's Jainism Studies and Research program.

For more news and information about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his Twitter at https://twitter.com/drjasvantmodi

Media Contact

Media Relations, Dr. Jasvant Modi, 1 1 (332) 233-5417, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Jasvant Modi