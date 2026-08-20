Dr. Jasvant Modi Supports Bhagavan Mahavir Scholarship at SOAS University of London

Dr. Jasvant Modi's support for the scholarship reflects his continued commitment to advancing Jain studies at leading universities worldwide.

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jasvant Modi, a retired gastroenterologist and philanthropist dedicated to advancing Jain education and scholarship, is continuing his support for the Bhagavan Mahavir Scholarship at SOAS University of London as the PhD scholar recipient prepares to enter her second year of study.

The Bhagavan Mahavir Scholarship supports advanced academic research connected to Jain studies, helping create opportunities for scholars to deepen the study and understanding of Jain philosophy, history, ethics, and traditions within an international academic setting.

Jain's progression into the second year of her doctoral studies represents another step in the scholarship's broader mission to encourage sustained academic engagement with Jain thought. Through doctoral-level research, emerging scholars have the opportunity to contribute new perspectives to the field while expanding the body of academic work available to future students, researchers, and the wider public.

For Dr. Modi, supporting initiatives such as the Bhagavan Mahavir Scholarship is part of a broader commitment to strengthening the presence of Jain studies within higher education.

"Supporting scholars who dedicate themselves to the study of Jain philosophy and traditions is an investment in preserving this knowledge for future generations," said Dr. Jasvant Modi. "We are pleased to see the scholar continue her studies at SOAS and look forward to the contributions her research can make to Jain scholarship."

SOAS University of London is internationally recognized for its scholarship focused on Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, providing an academic environment in which religious, philosophical, cultural, and historical traditions can be examined from interdisciplinary and global perspectives.

Dr. Modi and his wife, Dr. Meera Modi, have made education a central focus of their philanthropic work, particularly efforts that create opportunities for the academic study of Jainism. Their support has extended to Jain studies initiatives and academic programs at universities and educational institutions in the United States and internationally.

The Bhagavan Mahavir Scholarship reflects this commitment by helping support the next generation of scholars whose research can broaden awareness and understanding of Jain traditions within academia.

As Jain enters her second year at SOAS, Dr. Modi hopes the scholarship will continue to provide a foundation for rigorous research and contribute to the long-term growth of Jain studies as an academic field.

Dr. Jasvant Modi is a retired gastroenterologist and philanthropist originally from Godhra, India. After receiving his medical degree from B.J. Medical College, he immigrated to the United States in 1975 and completed his medical training in Chicago. Today, Dr. Modi and his wife, Dr. Meera Modi, devote much of their time to philanthropic initiatives supporting education, healthcare, Jain studies, and the advancement of Jain principles. Their efforts have supported academic programs and initiatives designed to preserve Jain scholarship and introduce its philosophical and ethical traditions to new generations.

For more news and information on Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his website at jasvantmodi.com.

To learn more about SOAS at the University of London, please visit https://www.soas.ac.uk/.

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