Dr. Jasvant Modi Supports Fifth Bhagwan Mahavira Prakrit Fellowship Program, Promoting Scholars of Prakrit

Eight new fellows have been selected for the 2024-25 Cohort to Embark on an in-depth study of Prakrit at ISJS's new campus.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jasvant Modi, a noted gastroenterologist and dedicated philanthropist, has extended his support to the Bhagwan Mahavira Prakrit Fellowship Program, welcoming its fifth cohort of eight exceptional participants for the 2024-25 academic year. Set to begin on September 1, 2024, this prestigious nine-month residential fellowship is designed to cultivate an advanced understanding of Prakrit, the ancient Indian language fundamental to Jain literature and canonical texts. Dr. Modi's support of this endeavor underscores his commitment to preserving and promoting the core values of Jainism, a philosophy he has championed throughout his life.

The fellowship, conducted by the International School for Jain Studies (ISJS), immerses participants in rigorous academic study, preparing them to become scholars who can contribute meaningfully to the field. The program covers comprehensive costs, including study materials, boarding, and lodging, and allows fellows to engage directly with renowned experts in Prakrit studies. This initiative has proven impactful, with four successful batches already completed. Now, in its fifth iteration, ISJS's new cohort of fellows will continue this tradition on the institute's new campus, which is bustling in preparation for their arrival.

"Supporting the Bhagwan Mahavira Prakrit Fellowship Program is an honor, as it nurtures a new generation of scholars dedicated to preserving and advancing the understanding of Prakrit," said Dr. Modi. "This fellowship is a vital step toward deepening the world's appreciation of Jain wisdom, and I am grateful to contribute to such a meaningful journey."

The program rigorously selects only the most qualified and dedicated candidates, ensuring that those chosen are prepared to make significant contributions to the study of Prakrit. This year's cohort promises to uphold and advance the fellowship's mission, which aligns with Dr. Modi's vision of fostering serious scholarship and spiritual dedication.

Dr. Modi, who has balanced an impressive medical career with a lifelong commitment to philanthropy, draws deeply on his Jain faith in his support for initiatives like the Bhagwan Mahavira Prakrit Fellowship. Born in Godhra, India, in 1951, Dr. Modi pursued his medical degree at B.J. Medical College and later completed his residency in Chicago, Illinois. Since immigrating to the United States in 1975, he has remained a steadfast advocate for charitable causes, reflecting his enduring dedication to both medicine and the Jain values of compassion and education.

For further information about the Bhagwan Mahavira Prakrit Fellowship Program, please visit https://www.isjs.in/courses/bhagwan-mahavira-fellowship/.

To learn more about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Media Relations, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected], https://drjasvantmodi.net/

SOURCE Dr. Jasvant Modi