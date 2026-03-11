Dr. Jay Bhaumik Recognized by Marquis Who's Who for Leadership Across Healthcare, Aerospace, and Technology

Dr. Jay Bhaumik, an entrepreneur and pharmacist honored for more than two decades of leadership spanning pharmaceutical manufacturing, aerospace engineering, and healthcare technology.

PLANO, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marquis Who's Who has recognized Dr. Jay Bhaumik, PharmD, for inclusion in its biographical listings. The honor is awarded to professionals who have demonstrated meaningful achievements, leadership, and industry impact.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Jay Bhaumik, PharmD, MSIS, MBA, has founded and led companies in pharmaceutical manufacturing, aerospace engineering, healthcare technology, and commercial real estate. He has built his career in complex, highly regulated industries where precision and accountability matter. His focus has consistently been on creating organizations that operate with discipline while improving the lives of the people they serve.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

In 2018, Dr. Bhaumik founded Thesis Pharmacy to provide customized medication solutions for patients and healthcare providers. In 2025, he founded BMK Pharma, an outsourcing facility and contract drug development organization. Thesis Pharmacy has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the USA for three consecutive years, reflecting its steady growth. Dr. Bhaumik is also a strong supporter of expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing within the United States to strengthen supply chains and ensure continued access to essential medications.

Aerospace Engineering

Dr. Bhaumik serves as Chairman and co-owner of Genesis Engineering Solutions, a Maryland-based company located near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. For the past three decades, Genesis has developed high-reliability systems for aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical environments. In these settings, attention to detail and rigorous standards are essential. Dr. Bhaumik emphasizes quality, accountability, and structured execution to help teams meet demanding technical requirements.

Commercial Real Estate

In the Dallas–Fort Worth region, Dr. Bhaumik leads BMK Property Holdings, a commercial real estate firm focused on long-term value creation. The portfolio includes industrial properties, medical office buildings, retail developments, and land investments. Each project is selected with careful consideration of location, operational efficiency, and community impact.

Technology and Clinical Experience

Dr. Bhaumik also founded Onexte Consulting, which has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list and received the IBM Ingram Micro Partner of the Year award. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade in clinical pharmacy and healthcare IT leadership roles at Johns Hopkins and Yale New Haven Health. That experience continues to inform his work as an entrepreneur and business leader.

Education and Community

Dr. Bhaumik holds degrees in pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, medical affairs, information systems, and business administration, including advanced studies at MIT. He supports initiatives focused on child advocacy, expanding healthcare access for underserved families, girls' education scholarships, and faith-based development programs.

Vision in Action

Across industries, Dr. Bhaumik approaches his work with a consistent philosophy: operate in sectors where reliability and access truly matter, build teams that can perform under pressure, and invest in systems that create long-term stability. His career reflects a commitment to both measurable results and meaningful community impact.

About Dr. Jay Bhaumik

Dr. Jay Bhaumik is a healthcare, technology, and manufacturing executive with more than two decades of experience building and leading organizations in pharmaceutical manufacturing, aerospace engineering, healthcare technology, and commercial real estate. His work focuses on operational excellence, regulatory discipline, and long-term value creation in mission-critical industries.

For more news and information about Dr. Jay Bhaumik, please visit his LinkedIn

Media Contact

Elizabeth Kozak, Media Relations, 1 469.476.5001, [email protected]

