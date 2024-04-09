Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad, Noted Relationships Expert on Racism's Impact on Black Intimacy, to be a Featured Speaker at TEDxCharleston 2024

The greatest generational wealth that can be bestowed is mental and emotional wellness. Post this

The purpose of TEDxCharleston is to gather inspiring people from the local community with diverse ideas to share the many untold stories of Charleston's thinkers, visionaries, and fascinating teachers. The event provides a setting where new connections, partnerships and opportunities can be forged, offering a platform for Ideas Worth Spreading for consideration and action.

"TEDxCharleston prides itself on curating a lineup of powerful, impactful and inspiring speakers who represent a broad drainage of viewpoints, experiences, and expertise. Our 2024 event features a host of high impact individuals from the Lowcountry who bring thought provoking views on critical issues facing various aspects of our community. We welcome Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad as a valuable contributor to the dialogues that will take place at our event," said Mike Sottak, organizer for the 2024 event.

Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad has more than two decades of experience addressing systemic racism and its unfortunate ramifications. She holds a BA in organizational communications, a master's degree in marriage and family therapy, and a Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision. The author of, Into-Me-See (River Grove Books), her work navigates the complexities of the psychological effects of racism, offering insights and solutions for overcoming the challenges that contribute to high divorce rates among Black families. Into-Me-See explores the challenges that Black couples have maintaining intimacy.

As a South Carolina state licensed supervisor, an adjunct professor at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., and a Practicum Supervisor at Liberty and Capella Universities, Dr. Jeannelle aims to help develop a new generation of culturally competent clinical counselors. She specializes in the intersection of race and mental health, particularly related to the Black experience, the history of American slavery, and its influence on Black Intimacy. Dr. Jeannelle believes that "the greatest generational wealth that can be bestowed is mental and emotional wellness."

About TEDxCharleston= independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California almost 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes on a diverse mix of topics. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Isabel Allende and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The TED2024 Conference takes place in Vancouver, British Columbia along with TEDNext held in Atlanta, Georgia.

TED's media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; and TEDBooks, short e-books on powerful ideas. TED has established the annual TED Prize, where exceptional individuals with a wish to change the world get help translating their wishes into action; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

