Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman's Title Malady of the Mind Makes the Amazon Best Seller List

"I'm thrilled that Malady of the Mind has made the Amazon Best Seller List," said Dr. Lieberman. "Along with the great public interest in previous books on schizophrenia like "Hidden Valley Road" and "The Best Minds", it shows that people are interested in learning more about severe mental illness and the new hope that exists for people suffering from these afflictions."

Dr. Lieberman's work has significantly impacted the field of psychiatry and led to improved diagnosis and treatment of schizophrenia. He is also a passionate advocate for people with schizophrenia and their families and public spokesperson in the media to increase awareness and dispel stigma.

"I hope that Malady of the Mind will improve the public's understanding of mental illness, reduce the stigma associated with schizophrenia and give people hope for the future," said Dr. Lieberman. "We have made tremendous progress in understanding and treating this disease, and we are on the cusp of new and even more effective breakthroughs."

About Dr. Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D.

Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman is a leading expert on schizophrenia and has published over 800 articles on the subject. He is also the author of several books, including Essentials of Schizophrenia and Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry, which became the basis for the four-part PBS series, Mysteries of Mental Illness.

Dr. Lieberman is a past president of the American Psychiatric Association and former Director of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and recipient of many awards including the Lieber Prize for Schizophrenia Research from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the American Psychiatric Association's Adolf Meyer Award, and the Research Award from the National Alliance of Mental Illness, among others.

About Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention

In Malady of the Mind, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman interweaves cultural and scientific history with dramatic patient profiles and clinical experiences to impart a revolutionary message of hope: that for the first time in human history, schizophrenia can not just be effectively treated, but even prevented.

Dr. Lieberman traces the history of schizophrenia from its earliest descriptions to the latest scientific advances. He also explores the social and cultural factors that have shaped our understanding of the disease.

Dr. Lieberman's book is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn more about schizophrenia, its treatment, and its prevention. It is also a powerful message of hope for people with schizophrenia and their families.

