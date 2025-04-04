Dr. Jeffrey Martin of SightMD Becomes One of the First on Long Island to Implant the new Clareon® PanOptix® Pro Lens by Alcon

"It's an honor to be among the first surgeons in the country to implant the PanOptix Pro and to be one of the first on Long Island to introduce this breakthrough technology to my patients," said Dr. Martin. Post this

"It's an honor to be among the first surgeons in the country to implant the PanOptix Pro and to be one of the first on Long Island to introduce this breakthrough technology to my patients," said Dr. Martin. "At SightMD, we are committed to offering the latest advancements in ophthalmology to ensure the best possible outcomes. The Clareon PanOptix Pro is a game-changer, allowing our patients to achieve greater visual independence."

With this milestone, SightMD reaffirms its leadership in ophthalmic innovation, delivering world-class eye care to communities across Long Island and beyond. Patients considering cataract surgery now have access to one of the most advanced lens technologies available, ensuring a future of sharper, more natural vision.

For more information about the Clareon PanOptix Pro or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Jeffrey Martin, visit http://www.SightMD.com or call (631) 919-4374.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at http://www.alcon.com.

About Clareon PanOptix Pro

The Clareon PanOptix Pro Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the Clareon PanOptix Pro Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners