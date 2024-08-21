Dr. Jo Varshney Named to List of Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business from the San Francisco Business Times

This recognition from the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business is a profound honor. I am proud to have built VeriSIM Life in such an inspiring community of strong, female leaders and innovators. Post this

"This recognition from the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business is a profound honor," said Dr. Varshney. "As a Bay Area resident, I am proud to have built VeriSIM Life in such an inspiring community of strong, female leaders and innovators."

Under Dr. Varshney's leadership, VeriSIM Life has become one of the most innovative artificial intelligence-based drug discovery and development technology companies. Its subsidiary, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, has developed a new rare disease treatment in half the average amount of R&D that is soon to be reviewed for clinical use. The company has grown its global pharma partner base, including a notable partnership with Mayo Clinic. VeriSIM Life has also developed a robust technology partner ecosystem with leading companies in the life sciences intelligence space, including a recent alliance with Clarivate. Dr. Varshney also front-led the company's first technology acquisition (a privately held drug discovery startup) and VC fundraising, resulting in more than $25 million in total operating capital for the company.

"My passion is driving success in the treatment of diverse diseases," continued Varshney. "To be recognized among such a respected and accomplished group of women further drives my active management approach and commitment to this company."

Dr. Varhsney, and the group 2024 awardees, will attend The San Francisco Business Times' gala awards dinner on October 10 and be featured in a special edition of the publication on October 11.

The full list of honorees can be found at the San Francisco Business Times website.

About VeriSIM Life

VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to improve drug discovery and development by significantly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM® is a first-in-class 'virtual drug development engine' that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The platform predicts the likelihood of a candidate's success in clinical trials early in the preclinical stage, while reducing unnecessary experimentation and better informing key program decisions. For more information, visit www.verisimlife.com.

About San Francisco Business Times' Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business Award:

The San Francisco Business Times (SFBT) recognizes 100 female leaders in the Bay Area each year with its Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business event. The awards celebrate women demonstrating leadership skills, innovation, and community involvement. Past honorees include Nobel laureates, Fortune 500 CEOs, and scientists. The event also includes an Inspire Award that recognizes women who are leading change in climate and sustainability. The awards culminate in a celebration gala in San Francisco and a special edition of the paper.

