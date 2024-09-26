Dr. Joanna Kam a Leader in Gender Affirming Care with Expertise in Forehead Contouring, Feminization Rhinoplasty, Mandible Contouring, and Thyroid Cartilage Reduction

Dr. Joanna Kam, at Kam Facial Plastic Surgery, is now a leading provider of gender-affirming care services in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ. As a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Kam performs these procedures, including forehead contouring, feminization rhinoplasty, mandible contouring, and thyroid cartilage reduction. These surgical procedures help individuals align their physical appearance with their gender identity. Dr. Kam's facial plastic surgery expertise and dedication to individual care make Kam Facial Plastic Surgery a top choice for individuals in search of gender-affirming surgeries in New Jersey.

VOORHEES, N.J. and SEWELL, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joanna Kam is Now a Leader in Gender-Affirming Care for New Jersey Residents

Dr. Joanna Kam of Kam Facial Plastic Surgery in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ, is now a leading provider of gender-affirming care services in New Jersey. Residents of nearby communities now frequently visit Dr. Joanna Kam for procedures like forehead contouring, feminization rhinoplasty, mandible contouring, and thyroid cartilage reduction. Dr. Kam's practice is dedicated to providing personalized care for the distinct needs of every patient.

About Kam Facial Plastic Surgery

Kam Facial Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Joanna Kam, offers expert gender-affirming care in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ. Dr. Kam is a distinguished facial plastic surgeon with board certification by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and advanced training in facial surgery.

Dr. Kam's patient-centered practice is dedicated to delivering individualized care to each person, making sure their needs and objectives are addressed with the highest level of professionalism and compassion. Dr. Kam values building relationships with patients and is passionate about empowering them through compassion, understanding, and surgical expertise.

Comprehensive Gender-Affirming Services

Dr. Kam is offering gender-affirming services in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ, tailored to the unique gender expression goals of each individual. These services align an individual's physical characteristics with their gender identity, enhancing patients' well-being and quality of life.

Forehead Contouring

Forehead contouring can make a significant impact on facial appearance. Dr. Kam expertly reshapes the frontal bone and the orbital rims to achieve a softer, more feminine look. This procedure reduces prominent brow ridges and provides a softer, smoother shape to the forehead and brows, resulting in a more refined and feminine profile.

Feminization Rhinoplasty

Feminization rhinoplasty is designed to refine nasal features for a more traditionally feminine appearance. Dr. Kam uses precise techniques to modify the nasal bridge, tip, and nostrils, sculpting a smaller, more delicate nose shape. Dr. Kam's meticulous approach not only enhances the overall harmony of the facial features but also boosts self-confidence for those seeking a more feminine nasal profile.

Mandible Contouring

Mandible contouring sculpts a jawline to achieve a more feminine appearance. Dr. Kam sculpts the masculine jaw into an oval or V-shape by shaving and reshaping the jawbone. The new contour softens facial features and creates more harmony and balance with other facial structures.

Thyroid Cartilage Reduction

Thyroid cartilage reduction, or tracheal shave, minimizes the prominence of the Adam's apple. Dr. Kam carefully reduces the size of the thyroid cartilage to give patients a smoother neck contour to appear more feminine. This minimally-invasive procedure contributes to a more elegant appearance.

These surgeries are part of a comprehensive approach to gender-affirming care. Dr. Kam emphasizes patient education, informed consent, and continuous support throughout the journey.

Personalized Patient-Centric Approach

Dr. Kam's approach to gender-affirming care focuses on individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique aesthetic goals. Every staff member places a high value on informed consent. They make sure patients completely understand their choices and potential results before moving forward.

Combining Procedures for Ideal Results

Gender-affirming care often involves combining multiple procedures for the most comprehensive results. Dr. Kam offers several facial feminization surgeries that can be performed together, including the following:

Forehead contouring and brow lift to soften masculine features.

Thyroid cartilage reduction combined with rhinoplasty or facial fat grafting for a smoother neck profile.

Mandible contouring and a facelift to achieve a softer shape.

These procedures are customized and can be combined based on each individual's needs. This helps patients to achieve natural, balanced results that match their gender identity and goals.

Patient Safety and Care Commitment

Dr. Kam prioritizes patient safety and exceptional care in gender-affirming procedures. Every staff member follows strict protocols designed to put patient safety first.

Due to the following reasons, residents of nearby New Jersey communities have consistently regarded Kam Facial Plastic Surgery as a top choice in gender-affirming care:

Personalized treatment plans, tailored to each patient's unique needs.

Access to a team of experienced healthcare professionals.

State-of-the-art facilities and advanced surgical techniques to minimize risks.

Unique expertise and talent for gender-affirming procedures.

Ongoing support throughout the transition process.

Dr. Kam is committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care for every patient. Patients report that Kam Facial Plastic Surgery is a secure, friendly setting for New Jersey patients to get the medical services they require.

How to Contact Kam Facial Plastic Surgery for Gender-Affirming Care in NJ

Individuals in search of a reputable gender-affirming care provider in New Jersey are invited to contact Kam Facial Plastic Surgery here. During the initial consultation, Dr. Joanna Kam will discuss the available options and provide her expert recommendations for the best possible results.

Locations in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ

Gender-affirming care can be found at Kam Facial Plastic Surgery, located in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ. These convenient locations make these transformative procedures easily accessible to patients in the surrounding areas.

The practice offers a variety of gender-affirming surgeries and other facial plastic surgery customized to individual needs.

To find out more information or to book a consultation, please contact Kam Facial Plastic Surgery here, or call the main office at 856-565-2903.

Voorhees office location:

1605 East Evesham Road, Suite 202

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043

Sewell office location:

570 Egg Harbor Road, Suite B2-B

Sewell, NJ 08080

Media Contact

Amelia Viera, kamfacialplasticsurgery.com, 856-565-2903, [email protected], kamfacialplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE kamfacialplasticsurgery.com