Dr. John A. Abraham, Nationally Recognized Orthopaedic Oncologist, Opens Office in Marlton, New Jersey

MARLTON, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abraham Orthopaedics is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office at 11 Eves Dr, Suite 170, Marlton, New Jersey, 08053. This new office serving the South Jersey region, marks a significant expansion for Abraham Orthopaedics, led by the distinguished Dr. John A. Abraham, a nationally recognized orthopaedic oncology surgeon with extensive expertise in the treatment of bone and soft tissue sarcomas, metastatic cancer to the skeleton, and primary and revision joint replacement.

The main office of Abraham Orthopaedics is located in Pennington, NJ, on the campus of Capital Health Hospital, with additional offices in Lancaster, PA and Blue Bell, PA (for spine intervention)

Abraham Orthopaedics specializes in complex cases involving all orthopaedic oncology procedures, as well as hip and knee replacements, with particular expertise in cases with severe bone loss, requiring advanced techniques such as the use of custom-made patient-matched implants for reconstruction. Dr. John A. Abraham's academic contributions include numerous publications and lectures worldwide, underscoring his commitment to medical education and innovative treatments. Prior to the launch of his own practice, Dr. John A. Abraham served as the Chief of the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Orthopedic Oncology Service for 10 years, and served as the Director of the Jefferson Musculoskeletal Oncology Center, and the Chief of the Orthopedic Oncology Service at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

About Dr. John A. Abraham

Dr. Abraham is an orthopedic surgeon who graduated from Yale University Medical School, and then completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Harvard. Later, he pursued an orthopaedic oncology fellowship at Harvard. During this time, he was able to refine his skills in joint replacement as well as complex revision procedures in the hips and knees.

Dr. Abraham graduated Magna cum Laude from Harvard University, and then went on to graduate with High Honors from Yale University medical school, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and received the Nichols Giarman Prize for Cancer Research. He then returned to Harvard to complete an Orthopaedic Surgery residency, where he was selected as the Administrative Chief Resident for two consecutive terms. He went on to pursue his orthopaedic oncology fellowship at Harvard and subsequently worked on staff at the prestigious Dana-Farber Cancer Center, prior to moving to Philadelphia to create and develop the Orthopaedic Oncology program at the Rothman Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hosptials.

Dr. Abraham has published numerous scientific articles and book chapters, and has been invited to lecture both nationally and internationally on orthopedic oncology topics. He has been named a Top Doctor by Philadelphia Magazine every year for the past 14 years, and is named in America's Best Doctors list. Dr. Abraham has also recently been ranked the #1 orthopedic oncologist in the Philadelphia region by Main Line Today magazine.

OFFICES

Main Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Capital Health

2 Capital Way, Suite 390

Pennington, NJ 08534

Blue Bell Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Oasis Spine Center

725 Skippack Pike Suite #130a

Blue Bell PA 19422

Marlton Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Marlton

11 Eves Dr, Suite 170

Marlton, NJ 08053

EXPERTISE

Sarcoma

Bone Sarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Metastatic Bone Tumors

Hip Replacement and Revisions

Knee Replacement and Revisions

Trauma

TRAINING AND FACULTY APPOINTMENTS

Medical School

Yale School of Medicine, 2000

Residency

Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency program at

Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham & Womens Hospital –

Orthopaedic Surgery, 2001 – 2005

Fellowship

Massachusetts General Hospital and Children's Hospital –

Orthopaedic Oncology, 2005 – 2006

AWARDS AND CREDENTIALS

Castle Connolly Top Docs: 2011 - 2024

Philadelphia Magazine: 2011 – 2024

Main Line Magazine: #1 Orthopaedic Oncologist in Philadelphia region

"I'm excited to open this Marlton New Jersey office in order to provide the best possible care and outcomes to my patients in the South Jersey region." - Dr. John A. Abraham

