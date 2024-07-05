Dr. John A. Abraham Partners With Lancaster Orthopaedics Group; Opens Office in Lancaster, PA

Abraham Orthopaedics is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Lancaster Orthopaedics Group with the opening of its newest location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Abraham Orthopaedics is led by the distinguished Dr. John A. Abraham, a nationally recognized orthopaedic oncology surgeon.

LANCASTER, Pa., July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abraham Orthopaedics is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Lancaster Orthopaedics Group with the opening of its newest location at 231 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. This new location serving the Lancaster region, marks a significant expansion for Abraham Orthopaedics, led by the distinguished Dr. John A. Abraham, a nationally recognized orthopaedic oncology surgeon with extensive expertise in the treatment of bone and soft tissue sarcomas, metastatic cancer to the skeleton, and primary and revision joint replacement.

The main office of Abraham Orthopaedics is located in Pennington, NJ, on the campus of Capital Health Hospital, with additional offices in Marlton, NJ, and Blue Bell, PA (for spine intervention)

Abraham Orthopaedics specializes in complex cases involving all orthopaedic oncology procedures, as well as hip and knee replacements, with particular expertise in cases with severe bone loss, requiring advanced techniques such as the use of custom-made patient-matched implants for reconstruction. Dr. John A. Abraham's academic contributions include numerous publications and lectures worldwide, underscoring his commitment to medical education and innovative treatments. Prior to the launch of his own practice, Dr. John A. Abraham served as the Chief of the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Orthopedic Oncology Service for 10 years, and served as the Director of the Jefferson Musculoskeletal Oncology Center, and the Chief of the Orthopedic Oncology Service at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

About Lancaster Orthopedic Group

Lancaster Orthopedic Group has been bringing a tradition of innovation to its patients since 1985. As one of the region's leading providers of orthopedic services, they have always attracted top physicians from the best training programs in the world. Since their founding, they've offered their patients the most advanced surgical and non-surgical treatment techniques. As they've grown and continue to focus on innovation and the latest procedures and technology they've retained their commitment to compassionate care and creating an outstanding patient experience. They believe that independent physician groups provide the best model for giving patients access to high quality, low cost care. They also value our long-standing, collaborative partnerships with each of the region's hospitals and health systems. Lancaster Orthopedic Group has a dedicated outpatient surgery center, MRI, advanced imaging, and therapy services and has three convenient locations throughout Lancaster County with on-site services including physical and hand therapy, x-ray, casting, splinting and orthotics.

About Dr. John A. Abraham

Dr. Abraham is an orthopedic surgeon who graduated from Yale University Medical School, and then completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Harvard. Later, he pursued an orthopaedic oncology fellowship at Harvard. During this time, he was able to refine his skills in joint replacement as well as complex revision procedures in the hips and knees.

Dr. Abraham graduated Magna cum Laude from Harvard University, and then went on to graduate with High Honors from Yale University medical school, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and received the Nichols Giarman Prize for Cancer Research. He then returned to Harvard to complete an Orthopaedic Surgery residency, where he was selected as the Administrative Chief Resident for two consecutive terms. He went on to pursue his orthopaedic oncology fellowship at Harvard and subsequently worked on staff at the prestigious Dana-Farber Cancer Center, prior to moving to Philadelphia to create and develop the Orthopaedic Oncology program at the Rothman Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hosptials.

Dr. Abraham has published numerous scientific articles and book chapters, and has been invited to lecture both nationally and internationally on orthopedic oncology topics. He has been named a Top Doctor by Philadelphia Magazine every year for the past 14 years, and is named in America's Best Doctors list. Dr. Abraham has also recently been ranked the #1 orthopedic oncologist in the Philadelphia region by Main Line Today magazine.

"I'm thrilled about this partnership with the Lancaster Orthopaedic Group in order to provide the best possible care and outcomes to our patients in the Lancaster region." - Dr. John A. Abraham

OFFICES

Main Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Capital Health

2 Capital Way, Suite 390

Pennington, NJ 08534

Blue Bell Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Oasis Spine Center

725 Skippack Pike Suite #130a

Blue Bell PA 19422

Marlton Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Marlton

11 Eves Dr, Suite 170

Marlton, NJ 08053

Lancaster Office

Abraham Orthopaedics - Lancaster Orthopaedic Group

231 Granite Run Dr

Lancaster, PA 17601

EXPERTISE

Sarcoma

Bone Sarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Metastatic Bone Tumors

Hip Replacement and Revisions

Knee Replacement and Revisions

Trauma

TRAINING AND FACULTY APPOINTMENTS

Medical School

Yale School of Medicine, 2000

Residency

Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency program at

Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham & Womens Hospital –

Orthopaedic Surgery, 2001 – 2005

Fellowship

Massachusetts General Hospital and Children's Hospital –

Orthopaedic Oncology, 2005 – 2006

AWARDS AND CREDENTIALS

Castle Connolly Top Docs: 2011 - 2024

Philadelphia Magazine: 2011 – 2024

Main Line Magazine: #1 Orthopaedic Oncologist in Philadelphia region

